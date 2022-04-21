PokerStars: €40 in rewards for new players

PokerStars is the largest French-speaking poker community with 40% market share in France. At PokerStars, there are bound to be people to play with at any time of the day or night. But before seeing what the benefits of PokerStars are, let’s see what brings you here: the best sign-up bonuses…

Both PokerStars Golden Bonuses!

Because new players are spoiled at PokerStars with two sign-up bonuses. The first is a welcome offer that allows you to enjoy €40 in rewards with a simple deposit of €10. During this one, use the bonus code FORTY to activate this bonus. The forty euros are to be collected in the form of a Spin & Go tournament ticket. These are quick three-player poker tournaments that can win you up to 10,000 times your buy-in. On the first day, you get 4 Spin & Go tickets at €1, then 5 tickets at €1, 6 tickets at €1, 2 tickets at €5 and finally 3 tickets at €5 for the fifth day. Of course you can keep these tickets and play whenever you want: they are valid for 3 months!

But that’s not all since the second bonus is even more interesting. With code STARS500, it is possible to recover the double of your deposit in bonus up to 500 €. Say you want to make a deposit of €100. Once this is done, you will need to earn points by playing poker on the site. You will earn five redemption points for every €1 spent on rakes or tournament fees. For every 75 points, you will receive €5 in your cash reserve. You will therefore need 1500 pts to recover your bonus of €100. If you think it’s difficult, know that you have 4 months to increase your number of points… Even a player who only plays a few games a week can do it.

Other PokerStars Benefits

Poker is a discipline of patience and long-term, but not everyone has the time to play for 3 hours straight. Sit & Gos are a ‘sit and go’ game, but PokerStars offers other types of quick games and ‘Knock Out’ formats where you win bounties when you knock a player off the table.

The Neymar Jr Kick-Off is another type of game where you gain value based on your winnings. The more you win, the more you will have the chance to meet prestigious opponents to eliminate to pocket their bonuses.

As PokerStars also organizes live tournaments such as the France Poker Series (FPS) and the European Poker Tour (EPT), you will have the opportunity to win your right to enter these unique events. Throughout the week, the site organizes qualifying tournaments. You can register without even paying a penny since it is possible to access it from a freeroll or an invitation ticket offered.

PokerStars: first on mobile apps

Like the main competitors, PokerStars also allows you to play on several tables at the same time, under Windows, Android and iOS. If you think exercise is hard on mobile, you’ve never tried the app! Thanks to an ingenious system of notification chips, you are always aware of what is happening on the other tables and you can switch between them without problems.

Not convinced by PokerStars? Take a look at our selection of the best online poker apps of 2022! You will also find a glossary and some tips…