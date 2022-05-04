PokerStars EPT Monte Carlo 2022

At the end of an incredible scenario, Florian Guimond snatch 3rd place in this FPS for a gain of €124,250

Author of a superb performance, as well as a memorable bad beat, the young grinder asserts himself even more as one of the future greats of French poker.

FPS Main Event €1,100 (Final)

He had announced it at the start of the day. With a crazy chip leader and such balanced stacks, the game of this final table could quickly change. Florian Guimond did not think so well to say: the screenwriters of the film offered us an improbable dramaturgy.

With nearly 40% of the tokens in circulation, the chip leader Jacob Amsellem as expected dictated its pace. With a disconcerting relaxation, the Franco-Israeli continues the assaults, but with much less accuracy than the day before. In one hour of play, he tumbles and distributes two thirds of his stack. A good part at the Brazilian Lucas Scafini and the rest in the three shortstacks.

Florian Guimond also finds a saving double up at the start of the final, after the ex-chipleader paid his 12BB with… 10 8 which found nothing against the A 9 French. The small rugs cling, the Hungarian Nagygyorgy finds a set of miraculous 9s to bring down Lucas Scafini’s two kings, then Francis Vincenti in turn finds a river trip to shave the barbs of Amsellem. After 2.5 hours of play, there are still 6 of them!

Florian Guimond find a new shove spot with K Q . But this time he is well behind Amsellem who holds two black aces. The flop 8 7 4 seems to sound the death knell “The Twice”…until this runner-runner of a lifetime: Q turn and pan! The K river for the backdoor double pair that blows up the French rail.

As if that weren’t enough, the grinder followed up with two aces against two kings to double his resurgent stack against Lucas Scafini. Starting almost last, Florian finds himself chip leader, tied with the Brazilian.

Eliminations are finally here! The A J by François Vincenti comes up against the A K by Tibor Nagygyorgy. Twenty minutes later, Jacob Amsellem built the biggest pot of the tournament against Fabio Peluso. His stack is called on the flop 10 9 3 . That’s good, the Franco-Israeli holds the nuts, a nice 10 10 , in a good position to regain the lead of the tournament against the Italian’s two aces. It was without counting on this A river. Fabio flies away, Jacob takes the door!

Peluso continues with the elimination of the Hungarian on a 60-40 and in thirty minutes, half of the TF has jumped. Guimond went through the balls, but after taking control of the tournament, he lost a crucial flip against Fabio Peluso, who launched the Italian into his infernal rush.

Fallen to 12 bindes, Guimond sends the sauce with A 9 which crashes against the kings of Fabio Peluso. A king from the flop, a full house from the turn, and Guimond came out of this FPS in 3rd position, to the applause of the French clan.

“ I feel very luckyconfides the player, downright exhilarated by this crazy final. There were a lot of twists, this shot with K Q , it was amazing. I’m doing very well with this 3rd place “.

Six months after his first major world final, Florian signs the biggest performance of his career, a second score in six figures and another bronze medal. ” It’s wonderful to achieve such a beautiful deep run, especially with such financial differences. I knew the final table could move quickly. I could have done 9th, 6th, but I was lucky, I played well, I am very happy with this 3rd place “. In Vegas, he had taken $124,000. This time, Florian takes the same amount in euros. A new welcome boost for his bankroll and a new performance benchmark for his promising career.

The grinder can huff and join the buddies. The Main Event will surely wait until tomorrow, the time is now for celebration, or at least a good beer under the Riviera sun to bring down the emotions. Maxime Chillaud, Nico “Honey Goat” Vayssières, and other grinder friends are waiting for him in the rail. With this generation full of talent, the perfs should continue to rain for the blue delegation. Next time, we would push for the title all the same. But this time it will be between the Italian Fabio Peluso and the Brazilian Lucas Scafini.

The first has a very hot hand and a stack advantage (36 million against 22). The second has a crazy rail carried by… Neymar Jr. and the clique of Brazilians. €176,430 insured, nearly €115,000 more to collect. May the best win !