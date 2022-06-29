pokerstars tournaments, everything you need to know

Among the best referenced platforms on the poker market in France, Pokerstars has not skimped on the means to offer the best gaming experience possible. The site, whose muse is none other than Neymar JR, has based most of its appeal on the poker tournaments it offers throughout the year on its platform.

The main Pokerstars online poker tournaments

To access the main tournaments offered by Pokerstars on its online platform, simply access the operator’s site and click on the section tournaments located in the middle of the sidebar. As of this writing, Pokerstars offers 9 different poker tournaments.

The Sunday Majors

the Sunday Majors brings together a set of Pokerstars tournaments whose common point is to take place on Sunday of each week. Among the tournaments Sunday Majorswe think of: Sunday Mini, Le Classico, Sunday Warm-Up, Sunday 6 Max Ultra KO, Sunday Special, and so many others. Although these are not Pokerstars free tournaments, the ticket to participate is affordable and some promise considerable prize pools!

play on POKERSTARS >

Spin & Go Max

the Spin & Go Max is another major tournament offered by Pokerstars. This tournament is intended primarily for people who like to experience the thrill of Spin & Go, with as many players as possible at the table and the most means to maximize its potential winnings. This tournament appreciated by the players allows 8 players to compete on the same table and offers the possibility of pocketing a prize pool of up to 10,000 euros! On the other hand, the price of the ticket to take part in the party is only 1 euro.

play on POKERSTARS >

Neymar JR Cup

Neymar JR fans know that the PSG striker is a poker fanatic. Pokerstars took the opportunity to collaborate with the Brazilian star and offer him to become the face of its platform. The operator went further by developing a tournament bearing the player’s name. This tournament has the particularity of being based on rules inspired by football and involves several personalities from the Twitch social network, of which Neymar JR is a regular user. In addition to the ticket which is not expensive, participating in this tournament allows you to pocket up to 50,000 euros in winnings. On the other hand, for more comfort, it is quite possible to play this tournament from the Pokerstars app!

play on POKERSTARS >

Night On Stars

the Night on Stars is the most prestigious tournament organized by Pokerstars. It’s not one of those Pokerstars free tournaments, sure, but it does have a sizeable prize pool. Organized every week, from Monday to Saturday, with a special and boosted edition on Monday and Thursday, this tournament allows you to pocket up to 100,000 euros in winnings. The buy-in to participate costs 100 euros for the standard editions, against 250 euros for the special editions. However, there are satellite Pokerstars tournaments around the Night On Stars whose ticket is 1 euro!

play on POKERSTARS >

The Daily Bigs

Let’s finish our overview of the main tournaments offered by Pokerstars with The Daily Bigs. These are meetings that include 4 tournaments and each tournament offers a very attractive endowment. These tournaments take place every week, from Monday to Sunday and allow you to pocket substantial prize pools. the buy in to participate in these tournaments costs between 2 and 100 euros, depending on the size of the tournament and the amount at stake. Finally, note that it is possible to obtain up to 500 euros in poker bonuses in registering on Pokerstars thanks to the Pokerstars bonus code!

play on POKERSTARS >



