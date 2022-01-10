Pokimane has regained access to its Twitch channel, after the ban – Nerd4.life

After serving a 48 hour ban, the popular streamer of Twitch Pokimane regained access to his channel. Pokimane was banned on Friday, January 7, following a stream involving the broadcast of the TV show Avatar: The Last Airbender on its channel.

Streamers on Twitch have recently started watching TV and movies on the platform despite the looming threat of being banned due to DMCA violations. While there are methods for streamers to watch a product with their audience, streaming content via Twitch is a copyright infringement.

Pokimane

Pokimane’s ban has sparked a new one conversation about Twitch’s DMCA policies. However, some fear that this type of content puts the entire platform at risk.

Some of the platform’s most popular creators have continued to participate in this activity despite recent bans. It is still unclear what Twitch plans to do if this trend continues.

As usual, Twitch has not shared any information regarding the Pokimane ban: the platform does not normally give explanations for these bans, certainly not in a public way.