Pokimane was banned from Twitch for the first time: what happened?

Even the best are wrong: Imane “Pokimane” Anys, one of Twitch’s most popular streamers with 8.5 million followers, was banned from Twitch yesterday for the first in her life. How come?

The reasons for the suspension have not been formalized, but there seem to be very few doubts about it: yesterday Pokimane aired the popular Avatar series: The Last Airbender without authorization, thus breaking the DMCA (Digital Millennium Copyright Act), the US law that protects intellectual property. There were as many as 25,000 connected viewers during the Nickelodeon series broadcast: “Meta TV” is quickly gaining support on Twitch, so it’s not uncommon to see streamers commenting on TV series.

Pokimane has obviously gone too far. Well aware of her mistake, she commented on Twitter writing “The Nation of Fire attacked”, a reference to a popular meme that Avatar fans know all too well. The 25-year-old Moroccan / Canadian, however, won’t be away from Twitch for very long, since the suspension lasts only 48 hours. Not surprisingly, Pokimane has already anticipated to all its followers that Monday will be back in style on his Twitch channel with a 12-hour stream. Twitch typically grants three DMCA suspensions before proceeding with a permanent ban.

In 2020, Pokimane signed an exclusive contract with Twitch, rejecting offers from competitors (there was still Mixer at the time). This, of course, did not make her untouchable. In recent years, Pokimane has often criticized controversial ASMR practices and the hot tub trend popularized by colleagues like Indiefoxx and Amouranth.