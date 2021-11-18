Pol Espargarò: “Honda material as a lollipop for children” – Motorcycle

For sure Marc Marquez from home today he will have smiled at the end of the first day of testing in Jerez. The fastest rider, in fact, was Takaaki Nakagami, who, like Pol Espargarò, had the new material prepared by HRC available for this fundamental two days that must address the definitive development of the 2022 prototype, decidedly different from the previous sisters in trivially judge by some aesthetic details such as air-box, tank, saddle and tail.

The Spaniard is gritting his teeth after the crash in Valencia on Saturday morning and tomorrow he will devote himself 100% to analyzing the new parts after regaining some confidence with his RC213V today covering 45 laps.: “I have a little pain in my wrist and ribs, so I have a hard time driving – Espargarò explained – but it’s really important for the team, and for me too, to do a few laps with the new bike and get as much information as possible to pass on to the engineers. Today I dedicated it to gain confidence after the fall of Valencia. We have another day of testing tomorrow and I hope to be physically better. The plan for tomorrow is to work harder for the future and based on what we have seen today, the situation on a technical level looks promising. Having some new material for us pilots it’s like getting lollipops for children, so I have great stimuli “.

However, Honda was able to count on the solid contribution of Lucio Cecchinello’s team: 68 laps covered by Nakagami, who preceded the Ducati of Johann Zarco, Enea Bastianini and Francesco Bagnaia by a few thousandths. Further back Alex Marquez, 16th and author of 75 rounds. Test driver Stefan Bradl did not take to the track.