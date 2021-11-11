Poland, a “green lantern” to help refugees by challenging bans





A green light to indicate to migrants that they can ask for help in that house

The rebels remain locked in the house. Not out of fear, but because this is precisely the way in which they have chosen to help migrants by challenging the prohibitions imposed by Warsaw. A spontaneous yes to the appeals for solidarity that come from international organizations as well as from the country’s bishops.

They remain locked in the house and leave a green light always on on the doorstep, in the villages on the border. It is the agreed signal to indicate to those who manage to cross the border that in that house they will find a hot meal, blankets, open arms and no spy ready to call the police.

They have nothing to hide and therefore have also opened a page on social networks. «In the house marked with the” green light “from the evening on you will find emergency help». In addition to English, the page offers information in Arabic, Kurdish, French and of course Polish.

One of the promoters, the lawyer Kamil Syller, made an appeal starting with his neighbors in the village of Dubicze Cerkiewne, in north-eastern Poland. Little by little, the “green lights” are multiplying. Polish law prohibits accompanying migrants along the way or allowing them to stay for several days. In these cases there is a trial for aiding and abetting illegal immigration. At the same time it is forbidden to approach the border to throw food, sleeping bags, blankets in Belarusian territory.

Activists of the “green lanterns”, offering overnight hospitality and emergency aid are not prosecuted. According to the lawyer Syller, many migrants for fear of being reported hide in the forest, on the Polish side, instead of asking for help from the locals. “We will not help you hide or travel further – is the message -. We will only help you to survive, as part of solidarity with a person in need ».

Volunteers do not provide data on the people welcomed up to now. But they attack the government, which issues “draconian norms that will soon legalize push-backs, even though they know it will cause the deaths of people. And we inhabitants of the borderland, who see the drama and human suffering, do not make calculations. We must remain human ».