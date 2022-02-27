Poland and Lewandowski are planted! They will not play the playoff against Russia towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup

2022-02-26

Given the lack of decisions by the International Football Federation (FIFA) after the Russian attack on Ukraine, the Polish Federation took a step this Saturday by announcing that it does not plan to face the Russian team at the end of March in the semifinals of a playoff to the World Cup in Qatar-2022. “Enough talking, it’s time to act. Due to the escalation of aggression of (…) Russia in Ukraine, the Polish team does not plan to play the qualification match against the Russian team,” said the president of the Polish Football Federation, Cezary Kulesza, adding that “It’s the only right decision.” The harsh message of Zinchenko, a Ukrainian soccer player from City to Putin Poland should initially face Russia on March 24 in Moscow in the semi-final of their play-off, a match organized by FIFA. If the Russians beat the Poles, they should then host either Sweden or the Czech Republic on March 29, who meet on 24th in the other semi-final.

The Polish Football Federation said it was working with its counterparts in Sweden and the Czech Republic to present a common position to FIFA. The captain of the Polish national team, Robert Lewandowski, immediately celebrated the position taken by his Federation. “It is the right decision. I cannot imagine playing a match against the Russian national team in a situation where armed aggression continues in Ukraine,” the Bayern Munich player wrote on Twitter. “Russian footballers and fans are not responsible, but we cannot pretend that nothing is happening,” he said. The goalkeeper who joined the Ukrainian army to face Russia FIFA did not react this Saturday to the announcement of the Polish Federation. The federations of Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic jointly requested on Thursday that the venue of the March World Cup play-off matches scheduled for Russia be changed.

Until now, FIFA has not taken action against Russia and on Thursday it was limited to being “concerned” about a “tragic and disturbing” situation, according to its president, Gianni Infantino. “The first game is in a month, we hope of course that this solution has been fixed long before that. We want to firmly believe in that, but we can make a decision at any time,” Infantino had added at his press conference on Thursday. – Wave of sanctions –

On Friday, the sports world began to take important measures, starting with UEFA, which withdrew the venue for the European Champions League final to Saint Petersburg and moved that match to the Stade de France in Paris, keeping the date of the May 28. UEFA also announced that no match in its competitions can be played on Russian soil. The Russian Formula 1 Grand Prix, scheduled for September in Sochi, was cancelled, as were all ski competitions scheduled in Russia this season. The powerful message of the historic Shevchenko to his Ukrainian people The International Olympic Committee (IOC) asked all international sports federations to cancel or relocate the events planned in Russia and Belarus. Several sponsorship contracts with Russian groups were broken by sports clubs and instances. And big names in sport raised their voices against the Russian attack on Ukraine.