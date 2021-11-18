Poland arrested around 100 migrants on the Belarusian border

Thursday the security forces of Poland they arrested some 100 migrants and asylum seekers who had tried to enter Poland from the Belarusian border after they had pushed others back last week using tear gas and fire hydrants.

Tonight there was an attempt, led by ???????? Belarusians, to illegally cross the border in Dubicze Cerkiewne. A group of about 100 migrants was detained by the ???????? Polish services. https://t.co/XHIrydDCXC – Poland MOD ???????? (@Poland_MOD) November 18, 2021

A serious migration crisis has been going on for weeks on the border between Belarus and Poland, which in turn is at the center of a political confrontation between the European Union and Belarus. Belarus is trying to push migrants to enter Poland, in order to put the Polish and European authorities in difficulty; Poland, one of the most hostile European countries towards migrants, is refusing to accept them, imposing a state of emergency on its borders.

The situation has worsened more recently as the number of migrants at the border has grown. On Wednesday, the Belarusian government took about a thousand migrants away from the border area, settling them in a covered logistics center near the border and giving them mattresses, blankets and food: according to several observers, the decision was made with the aim of easing the tension. with Poland and the European Union.