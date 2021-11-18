World

Poland arrested around 100 migrants on the Belarusian border

Photo of James Reno James Reno10 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read

Thursday the security forces of Poland they arrested some 100 migrants and asylum seekers who had tried to enter Poland from the Belarusian border after they had pushed others back last week using tear gas and fire hydrants.

A serious migration crisis has been going on for weeks on the border between Belarus and Poland, which in turn is at the center of a political confrontation between the European Union and Belarus. Belarus is trying to push migrants to enter Poland, in order to put the Polish and European authorities in difficulty; Poland, one of the most hostile European countries towards migrants, is refusing to accept them, imposing a state of emergency on its borders.

The situation has worsened more recently as the number of migrants at the border has grown. On Wednesday, the Belarusian government took about a thousand migrants away from the border area, settling them in a covered logistics center near the border and giving them mattresses, blankets and food: according to several observers, the decision was made with the aim of easing the tension. with Poland and the European Union.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno10 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Restrictions in Europe are returning

3 days ago

The Glasgow glacier, in Antarctica – Terra & Poli is dedicated to Cop 26

2 weeks ago

all the rules for the mountains or travel abroad

2 weeks ago

30-year-old dived into a lake to escape a swarm of bees

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button