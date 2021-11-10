Poland arrests over 50 migrants on the border with Belarus – World

Poland announced that it had arrested over 50 migrants on the Belarusian border. “Over the past 24 hours, police arrested more than 50 people near Bialowieza after they illegally crossed the border“Tomasz Krupa, spokesman for the regional police, told AFP.

According to the Polish agency PAP, two groups of migrants had managed to break through the border fence between Belarus and Poland by crossing the border. The breakthrough occurred in the two villages of Krynki and Bialowieza.

Minsk hopes for a “joint reaction” with Moscow to counter the migration crisis: the Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said during a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov. Makei also accused the West of orchestrating the ongoing migration crisis at the Polish border to impose new sanctions against Belarus.. “In view of a fifth round of sanctions, already spoken of in the West, the pretext used this time is the migration crisis caused by the EU and its border members from Belarus”.