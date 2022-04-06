Poland buys 250 war tanks from the United States

This is how Ukrainian refugees live in the largest reception center in Poland 3:12

(CNN Spanish) — Poland is to buy 250 Abrams tanks from the United States in a deal valued at $4.75 billion that was signed in Warsaw on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Polish Ministry of National Defense.

Deliveries will begin later this year, as Poland, a NATO ally and a country bordering Ukraine in the east, strengthens its defenses following the Russian invasion of its neighbor.

The US tanks, which feature state-of-the-art technology, will go to the Polish Army’s 18th Mechanized Division, which is based near the Ukrainian border.

“The task of these tanks, and the consequence of the Polish authorities expanding the Polish Army, is to deter a potential aggressor. We are all aware of what is happening beyond our eastern border,” said Poland’s Defense Minister. , Mariusz Błaszczak, in a statement.

The deal includes maintenance vehicles, portable bridges, training and logistics, as well as ammunition, Błaszczak reported. “This is a very important reinforcement for the Polish Armed Forces,” he said.

The Defense Ministry said the deal, first agreed last July, is one of the largest in Polish history.

As part of modernizing its military, Poland also bought American-made F-35 stealth fighter jets in a deal signed in 2020. Those 32 warplanes are scheduled to start arriving in Poland in 2026.