Poland buys weapons from South Korea to resupply its forces

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) — Poland will buy nearly 1,000 tanks, more than 600 artillery pieces and dozens of fighter jets from South Korea, in part to replace equipment donated to Ukraine to help Kyiv fight the Russian invasion, the Polish Defense Ministry said. to CNN on Tuesday.



The deal, expected to be officially announced in Poland on Wednesday, will see Warsaw buy 980 tanks based on South Korea’s K2 model, 648 K9 self-propelled armored howitzers and 48 FA-50 fighter jets, the ministry said. The full value of the deal was not confirmed.

The first 180 K2 tanks, made by Hyundai Rotem and equipped with 120mm self-loading guns, are expected to arrive this year, with production of 800 upgraded tanks to start in 2026 in Poland, according to the ministry.

The first 48 K9 howitzers, made by Hanwha Defense, are also expected to arrive this year, with delivery of a second batch of 600 starting in 2024. From 2025 they will be made in Poland, according to the ministry.

The ministry said these armored vehicles will, in part, replace Soviet-era tanks that Poland donated to Ukraine for use in its fight against Russia.

The ministry’s comments to CNN come after Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak tweeted on July 22 that the deal would “significantly increase Poland’s security and the strength of the Polish Army.”

CNN has contacted the administration of South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program and the weapons manufacturers involved for comment.

Chun In-Bum, a retired South Korean general, said the deal with Poland is Seoul’s biggest arms export pact and praised the weapons involved.

“The K9 (howitzer)… is probably the best artillery system in the world, rivaled only by the German system. The FA-50 is a combat version of the T-50, which has earned a reputation as the best trainer aircraft from the world inventory. The K2 tank in its latest version will be better than anything South Korea has to date,” Chun said.

Greater notoriety for Korean weapons

Leif-Eric Easley, an associate professor of international studies at Ewha Womans University in Seoul, said the arms deal had its roots in the administration of former President Moon Jae-in, who sought big foreign contracts to boost Korea’s defense industries. from the south.

Moon’s successor, President Yoon Suk Yeol, who took office in May, also wants to boost such exports, Easley said.

“But the war in Ukraine raises the geopolitical stakes” for Seoul, Easley said.

The profitable arms deal with NATO member Poland means South Korea is expected to share the “burden of defending the international order,” Easley said.

“Washington and NATO will expect Seoul to increase aid to Ukraine and maintain sanctions against Russia, even if doing so comes at some cost to the South Korean economy,” Easley said.

Since joining NATO in 1999, Poland has become a key member of the 30-member alliance, buying US-made military equipment such as Abrams battle tanks and F-35 stealth fighter jets.

Poland has also become a big supporter of the Kyiv government in the aftermath of the Russian invasion, making deals to send more than 200 tanks and self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine.

Urgent need

During a visit to Seoul in May, Poland’s defense minister said the war in Ukraine demonstrated Poland’s urgent need for South Korean weapons.

“We are talking about accelerating the deliveries of these weapons to the Polish Army. Why is it important? Because of the war on our eastern border. It is important that the Polish Armed Forces have modern, proven equipment, and so are the equipment produced by Korea. “, said Błaszczak then.

Błaszczak claimed that South Korea and Poland faced similar security situations and therefore needed similar weapons.

“Why is the Korean equipment tested? Because Korea is challenged by its neighbor to the north, which also carries out an aggressive policy, so our task is to equip the Polish Armed Forces with modern equipment. Equipment that deters to the aggressor. Such equipment is certainly … produced in Korea,” Błaszczak said.

However, some defense industry analysts question whether South Korean weapons are the right ones for Europe.

Nicholas Drummond, a defense industry analyst specializing in land warfare and a former British Army officer, said the K2 tank is essentially a less capable version of the German Leopard 2 main battle tank.

“Same gun. Same engine and gearbox. But overall less sophisticated with inferior electronic architecture. … It’s not a bad tank. But it’s not the best in class,” he said.

Drummond also said hardware made in Asia could run into supply chain problems during a war in Europe.

“It is right for Asian countries to buy from Korea, as these customers can easily be supported in times of war. But supporting European customers in an emergency is probably more difficult,” he said.

South Korean ground attack aircraft

The FA-50 jet, produced by Korea Aerospace Industries in association with US defense giant Lockheed Martin, is a supersonic light combat aircraft, suitable for ground attack and some air-to-air missions.

The plane, flown by the South Korean Air Force since 2013, is armed with Sidewinder air-to-air missiles, Maverick air-to-ground missiles and a triple 30mm strafing cannon. It can also use free fall and precision guided bombs.

The FA-50, in its combat and training versions, has found export customers in Colombia, Indonesia, Iraq, the Philippines and Thailand. But with its order for 48 planes, Poland will become the largest operator of these planes outside of South Korea.