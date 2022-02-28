Poland considers the sanction applied by FIFA to Russia ‘unacceptable’ and refuses to play the World Cup playoffs | Soccer | sports

The Polish Football Federation responded to veto applied by FIFA against Russiathat in the face of the armed conflict that this nation maintains against Ukraine, it decided that its local parties play outside its territory, in addition to the impediment of using its anthem, its flag and change its name to “Russian Football Federation”.

Poland should face Russia in the playoff match at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, on March 24 in Moscow; However, the measure adopted by the world football leader is “completely unacceptable” for Poland, according to the president of Polish football, Cesary Kulesza.

The director also insisted that his selection will definitely not play against the Russians.

“We are not interested in participating in these types of appearances. Our position remains intact: the Polish team WILL NOT PLAY against Russia, no matter what that team is called,” the president of Polish football, Cesary Kulesza, posted this Sunday.

The position became official with the announcement of the Polish Federation, in which it indicates that “as a result of the brutal aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and the ongoing war there, does not see the possibility of competing with the Russian representation in the playoffs for the ticket to the World Cup in Qatar in 2022, regardless of the name of the team made up of Russian players and the venue of the match.”

Today’s FIFA decision is totally unacceptable. We are not interested in participating in this game of appearances. Our stance remains intact: Polish National Team will NOT PLAY with Russia, no matter what the name of the team is. — Cezary Kulesza (@Czarek_Kulesza) February 27, 2022

The entity clarified: “Faced with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, condemned in almost the whole world, this is the only decision we can make.”

He added: “A performance in a match with the Russian national team would be embarrassing not only for our representatives, but also for the entire football community, it would be a denial of solidarity with the Ukrainian nation. As a football association, we refuse to participate in play-off matches with the Russian national team.”

Oświadczenie PZPN w sprawie inwazji militarnej Rosji na Ukrainę. 🇵🇱⤵️ — PZPN (@pzpn_pl) February 27, 2022

Also, the federation called on FIFA “to react immediately” in the face of aggression on Ukrainian territory, with the separation of the Russian team from the World Cup qualifying round.

“If FIFA’s Human Rights Policy is more than just words on paper, now is the time to put it into practice, excluding the Russian Football Federation from the tie for the Qatar World Cup in 2022,” the statement said. (D)