Poland cuts excise duties on fuels, Germans attack pumps on the border

The reduction of fuel taxes in Poland, and therefore the price of fuel, has led to a “gasoline tourism” in the country. Motorists from Germany are crossing the border to refuel after learning they could save up to 30 euro cents per liter on petrol and diesel.

Even several local German newspapers have published a glossary of useful terms in Polish to make sure that those heading to the country do not use the wrong pump, as there are names for the different types of fuel, while in Poland new petrol stations are opening for supply tourists, with signs in German and payments accepted in euros. Cross-border fuel tourism has become more attractive to people living in East Brandenburg, the Land near the border, with the adoption of new measures designed to limit the impact of the highest Polish inflation in the past two decades, reports Märkische Allgemeiner . The measures include a cut in excise duties to the EU minimum, which will be followed on January 1 by a lower VAT on fuel.

The price difference could amount to 30 cents per liter, which means 15 euros for a normal 50-liter tank. It also offers readers a handbook on the Polish equivalents of the names of the different types of petrol and diesel available at service stations to avoid accidents to those unfamiliar with the language. Although prices rose to record highs in Poland, the increases in Germany were no less. The average cost of a liter in 2020 was $ 1.57, up from $ 1.29 a year earlier, Business Insider notes. In addition to cheaper fuel, drivers also often take back large quantities of cigarettes, which continue to be much cheaper in the nation.