Poland does not pay the EU fine for not closing the Turow mine and Brussels goes on to collect: “We will keep the money from the funds”

There European Commission passes from words to deeds, or rather torecessedagainst the Poland. After the European Court of Justice imposed on Warsaw a fine for not closing the lignite mine of Turowin fact, the penalties were not paid. And now Brussels has notified Poland of the notice that it will proceed with the reversal of the amount relating to the period September 20-October 19. It is about 15 million euros. And everything will happen in a very short time: between ten daysas explained by a spokesman for the EU executive.

“With this procedure, the Commission fulfills thelegal obligation to collect the financial penalties imposed by the Court on 20 September 2021, following the rules established by the Financial Regulation in the absence of payment by the Member State “. Trivially, Poland does not clean up – and EU sources recall that this is “the first time” in which a fine has not been paid – and the EU then withholds the funds. In total 15 million eurosgiven that the penalty is 500 thousand euros a day. Last week the premieres of Poland and the Czech Republic, Mateusz Morawiecki And Petr Fialathey found a agreement on the dispute, which started precisely from a Prague complaint, given that the mine it is close to the Czech border. But the Commission specified that, should the case be withdrawn, the previous “would still be valid”.

The lignite dispute, according to several observers, is nothing more than a test by Brussels in view of the game concerning the rule of lawon which Poland was ordered to pay a fine from one million euros a day for failing to comply with the order of the Court of Justice relating to Disciplinary chamber of the Polish Supreme Court, which effectively submits the judiciary to the political power. If we add the laws againstabortion ei average, a marked level of guard is reached for a European country. It is no coincidence thatEuropean Parliament has started legal action against the Commission accusing it of “not exercising its role as guardian of the treaties “.

In short, the Eurocamera would like a heavy hand on rights. The funds of the Recovery (over 40 billion) have therefore been suspended. In addition, there is a reminder to pay, as was done for the mine dossier. Meanwhile, the EU Court of Justice will rule on February 16 on the appeal by Poland (and Hungary) against the mechanism that binds thedisbursement of European funds respect for the rule of law. The total fine that Poland would have to pay then exceeds 80 million. President Andrzej Duda therefore presented a bill to dismantle the controversial sdisciplinary ection for the judges of the Supreme Court, thus hoping to close the game with Brussels.