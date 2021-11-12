Poland, EU Parliament against the sentence of the Constitutional Court banning abortion: “Endangers women’s lives”

Lift the ban on abortion and guaranteeing women free and safe access to services forvoluntary termination of pregnancy. This is the last formal request expressed in Warsaw since European Parliament, which through a report approved on 11 November officially condemned the sentence with which in October the Constitutional court of the Poland made it virtually impossible to carry out this practice in the country.

The report, passed with 373 votes in favor, 124 against and 55 abstentions, invites the European Council to address the issue and stresses that the pronouncement of the Polish judges constitutes a further example of “the politicization of the judiciary in the country and the systemic collapse of the rule of law in Poland”. “Because of this oppressive legislation, women are forced to resort to forms of unsafe abortion, to go abroad to have an abortion or to carry the pregnancy to term against their will, even in the event of a serious or fatal malformation of the fetus “, reads the text. Which continues on the one hand by asking a Warsaw to “quickly and fully guarantee access to safe, legal and free abortion services for all women” and on the other hand calling on other Member States to “cooperate more effectively to facilitate cross-border access to abortion services for Polish citizens” . “Not one more woman in Poland will lose her life for this law”, concludes the document.

The position of the MEPs comes after days of protests in which thousands of people marched through the streets of Warsaw asking that what happened to one no longer happens 30 years pregnant woman, who died two weeks ago in a hospital in the city of Pszczyna, in southern Poland. The young woman died after the doctors had decided not to interrupt her pregnancy, essentially applying the law passed in January by which the government limited abortion only to cases of rape, incest or to protect the mother’s life. Among the demonstrators also political exponents such as the leader of the Polish opposition party Civic Platform and former president of the EU Council, Donald Tusk. The day before the report, she had also spoken out against the Polish government Dunja Mijatovic, Commissioner for Human Rights of the Council of Europe. “This decision constitutes an almost absolute ban on abortion and represents the latest restrictive step in an already extremely prohibitive legal and procedural framework,” said Mijatovic.