Poland gives the ok to the anti-migrant wall despite the EU’s “no”

Although the EU has said it will not fund any anti-migrant wall, Poland and Belarus are pulling straight ahead. The Warsaw parliament has given the final go ahead for the construction of the barrier which will extend for more than 100 kilometers along the eastern border of the European Union and will cost 353 million euros. Polish President Andrzej Duda had announced that he would sign the law as soon as it was approved by parliament and now the barbed wire already placed will be replaced by a two and a half meter high wall which, together with the hundreds of soldiers deployed along the border, will prevent any possibility. of access to the thousands of desperate people who come from Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq to look for a future in Europe.

