Poland has given the green light to the wall along the Belarusian border

Eventually the Poland He has decided. Against the crisis caused by the massive influx of migrants from Belarus, a Wall. The hypothesis had already been aired by Warsaw in recent days, but only in the last few hours has it been confirmed.

The barrier, as announced by the Polish Minister of the Interior Mariusz Kaminsky, will be 180 kilometers long and 5.5 meters high. Both the timing and the sums to be invested for the new wall with Belarus were disclosed. The works, in particular, will start by the end of 2021. In fact, the Polish government intends to stipulate the first contracts with the contracted companies by and no later than 15 December.

Once the bureaucratic framework has been defined, work will start within a few days. The workers, they always said from Warsaw, will divide the work into three shifts and the construction sites will be open 24 hours a day. The goal is to make the wall along the border operational by June 2022.

As regards costs, however, the expenditure by Poland should be around 353 million euros. It is not currently known whether the amount will be entirely borne by Warsaw or will be partly shared with Brussels. The President of the European Commission, Ursula Von Der Leyen, in October he had rejected the idea of ​​financing walls. But the group leader of the European People’s Party in the European Parliament, Manfred Weber, was of the opposite opinion. “I see nothing wrong with financing a barrier along the border with Belarus,” he declared on 27 October.

The cost issue, however, does not seem to scare the Polish government. “This is an absolutely strategic and priority investment for the security of the nation and its citizens,” said Interior Minister Kaminsky.

After all, the idea of ​​building a wall with Belarus did not come in the last few hours. On the contrary, a month ago the Warsaw parliament approved a motion in favor of the new barrier. The intensification of the migrant crisis then prompted the government to speed up the implementation process.

The crisis with Belarus

Poland on the immigration front has always had a position in line with the so-called Visegrad Group, of which it is a part. Warsaw has therefore historically opposed the reception of new migrants and the division into quotas of people arriving illegally in the EU.

A position that then became more rigid starting last spring, when the opening of the new Belarusian front appeared on the migratory scene. In response to the disagreements between Brussels and Minsk, which were then exacerbated after the arrest by the Belarusian authorities of a journalist stopped on a direct flight to Lithuania, President Lukashenko has begun to send hundreds of migrants to the borders with Poland and Lithuania.

Thousands of people have already crossed the borders. In recent weeks, the situation has degenerated, with Warsaw having decided to send twelve thousand soldiers and asked for NATO’s help. The construction of the wall is therefore in line with Poland’s desire to definitively put a stop to the new migratory route.