Poland, hundreds of migrants arrived at the border from Belarus

“We are ready to defend ourselves,” Defense Minister Mariausz Blaszczak said on Twitter, recalling that there are 12,000 soldiers in the area. The session of the crisis unit meets with Minister Pawel Soloch of the National Security Office.

Thousands of soldiers deployed at the borders – The situation is becoming heated and anti-terrorism units have been deployed to face the arrival of over a thousand asylum seekers. Polish Deputy Interior Minister Maciej Vonsik explained that there are additional Border Guard units and anti-terrorism units. According to a spokesman for the Minsk State Borders Commission, Anton Bychkovsky, overheard by Sputnik, “foreigners who are close to the border have declared their intention to enter the territory and exercise the right to apply for refugee status in the EU” .

Tsikhanouskaya activist: “Migrants pushed to the border by armed men” – Several videos on social media immortalize the arrival of refugees. Among others, there is one posted on Twitter by Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, a Belarusian politician and activist, who writes: “The Belarusian regime intensifies the border crisis: migrants are pushed to the border by armed men. The smuggling of migrants, the violence and ill-treatment must stop. A strong response is needed “.

EU: Lukashenko wants to destabilize the EU – “Of course this is the continuation of the desperate attempt by the Lukashenko regime to destabilize the EU and exploit people for political purposes,” said European Commission spokesman Adalbert Jahnz.

EU: “Three thousand illegal crossings every week” – The European Union is harsh with Belarus on the alarming situation of migrants. The EU spokesman recalled that “in recent weeks Warsaw has reported 3,000 illegal border crossings every week”.