Poland, hundreds of migrants on the border with Belarus. The government deploys the military: “Ready to defend us”

Abandoned people, without strength, victims and children. The situation, on the border between Poland and Belarus, is getting worse by the hour, with hundreds of border migrants trying to enter Europe near Kuznica, on the border with Belarus. Migrants, including minors, are pushed back at the Polish border, sent back and pushed back again by Belarusian agents. Human tennis balls. “This is the continuation of the desperate attempt by the Lukashenko regime to exploit people to destabilize the EU and the values ​​we support”, comments today a spokesman for the EU Commission in front of the images of a mass of people moving on foot towards the border between Belarus and Poland. The EU has “repeatedly and firmly rejected attempts to exploit migrants” for political reasons. “According to the information available to us, there are several hundred people in Belarus near the Polish border,” confirms the spokesman. «Warsaw reported of 3 thousand illegal crossings every week ”.

“People are treated like weapons”, reports Crystal van Leeuwen, head of medical emergencies at Doctors Without Borders, according to the Guardian. “It is difficult to believe that this type of crisis is occurring in the EU.” In the last few weeks they have been registered at least 8 victims, while thousands of migrants, mainly from Iraq, Iran and Syria, tried to cross into Belarus and then found themselves trapped in a heavily wooded border area, without food or shelter as temperatures have already dropped below freezing. “A large group of migrants are moving along a highway towards the border with Poland,” confirms Anton Bychkovsky, spokesman for the State Border Committee.

NGOs, explains van Leeuwen, “must urgently obtain access to a safe militarized zone from the Polish side,” he says. Yes, because all non-residents, including journalists, aid workers and foreign observers, are forbidden, on the basis of the state of emergency declared by Warsaw, from entering a strip of 3 km deep along the border. But the requests for international protection of migrants, says MSF, “must be respected”.

People like weapons

The Polish Border Guard makes it known that only on Friday 5 November 570 people tried to cross the border from Belarus to Poland. They have been, according to the same source, 17,300 throughout the month of October. Immigrants are being pushed back – under a law of 22 October by President Andrzej Duda – but Belarus in turn forces them to try to cross the border again. “How did hundreds of migrants manage to reach the border and how did the security forces fail to notice? Why do Belarusian border guards not detain migrants for illegal border crossing? Why are migrants not offered asylum in Belarus? ”Asks Belarusian journalist Hanna Liubakova on Twitter.

The Polish position

This summer Lithuania and Poland «started building walls towards the border with Belarus: respectively of 550km and 187km“. The soldiers that the Polish government has now sent to the border are now reaching altitude 10 thousand – 2,500 mobilized only in the last week. Their task, writes the Guardian, is to help border guards prevent people from crossing the border. Over time groups from 60 or 70 people attempted to tear down the barbed wire fences. The Polish border “is not just a line on a map: it is sacred,” says Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. “Generations of Poles have shed blood,” he continues on Facebook. “In the face of the threat, the defense of the border should be something absolutely obvious and be based on the consensus of all political forces.”

«We are ready for any scenario. Our priority is a solid defense of the border, ”tweeted Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski. Piotr Muller, spokesman for the Polish government, explains that a meeting of the crisis team is scheduled for today with the premier, the deputy premier, Jaroslaw Kaczynski and the defense and interior ministers.

The committee talks about a thousand people who are allegedly moving along a highway in the Grodno region of Belarus. «The agencies of the Belarusian border service are working hard to do everything possible to ensure the security of the checkpoints and the smooth operation. We will monitor developments, ”says Bychkovsky.

Belarus – this is Warsaw’s accusation – is waging a “hybrid war” against Europe as a reaction to the sanctions. The EU is considering a fifth package of measures against the Lukashenko regime precisely in relation to the migration issue.

The patrols

Meanwhile, the patrols organized by young Polish nationalists to help border guards to capture migrants arriving in Poland from Belarus have also made headlines. The initiative, writes the local press, was launched by the Niklot association of Bialystok whose reason for living is “the defense of the Slavic identity and cultural specificity of Poland”. “Our ancestors made our land sacred with their own blood, so we can no longer passively observe the wave of immigrants in our territory”, they say from the association, which lashes out against the NGOs that lend a hand in the woods to refugees.

