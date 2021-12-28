Poland is a little less illiberal. To please the US

JANEK SKARZYNSKI via AFP via Getty Images Protesters show the victory sign as they hold up placards with the letters of Poland’s main private TV network TVN, a US-owned broadcaster, as they demonstrate in defense of media freedom in Warsaw on August 10, 2021. – A proposed law in Poland could force the US group Discovery to sell off most of its stake in Poland’s main private TV network TVN. The law on TVN has raised fears about media pluralism in Poland, particularly after the takeover of regional media group Polska Press by the state-owned energy major PKN Orlen. The Polish parliament is scheduled to vote on the legislation on August 11. (Photo by JANEK SKARZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by JANEK SKARZYNSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

Even between Christmas and New Year, in these somewhat suspended days, something can happen. In Warsaw, the President of the Republic Andrzej Duda vetoed a law, approved in recent days by the Polish Parliament, limiting freedom of expression. The new legislation, known as the “Tvn law”, established that no foreign entity could own more than 49% of a television station operating in Poland. In reality, the measure, much desired by Jaroslaw Kaczynski and the ruling PiS party, from which Duda himself comes, targeted American television TVn frontally, critical of the government and supported by many who took to the streets massively in defense of the pluralism of information.

The president’s veto is not a bolt from the blue, it was in the air for some time, but it nevertheless produced an undeniable short circuit among the Polish leaders. The bill, in fact aimed at extinguishing dissent, had been contested by the United States and the European Union as well as by the opposition. For many it was another illiberal crackdown on the Warsaw government. For the US it was also a clear violation of the trade treaty concluded in 1990 with Poland: on that basis the Americans had invested considerable resources in TVN, now at risk of confiscation or sale. So much so that, in vetoing, the president recalled the need to respect international obligations, “a matter of honor”.

Duda could have raised doubts and subjected the law to scrutiny by the Constitutional Court. Instead he preferred to override the legislation directly, because he is far from sure of the Court’s orientation too often flattened on the wishes of the government and not very sensitive to international constraints and requests. There is a limit to everything, the president must have reasoned. Only in recent weeks, with two controversial rulings, the Polish Constitutional Court had opened fire against the EU treaties and the European Convention on Human Rights. Poland has enough problems already.

The failure of the government and parliament by a head of state that has so far been completely aligned can let us glimpse a subtle division of roles within the Polish nomenclature, between hawks and doves, however with a shared goal: to take into account Washington’s disappointment, to support it. the explicit requests for course correction and to preserve the close relationship with the major ally. It would not be the best time for a possible irritation of the United States, currently committed among other things to supporting Poland in the supply of gas in the face of the reduction of Russian supplies, not to mention the tensions with Minsk and Moscow.

But a convergent, more domestic motivation cannot be ruled out. One of the most important points, if not the most important of all, on the domestic political agenda is the reform of the justice system. The conservative government does not hide its intention to tighten the mesh of control of the judiciary. The president, whose power to appoint supreme judges would be reduced by the reform, is opposed and a tug-of-war is underway. And if the Poles were to proceed on the path of a reform that would damage the independence of the judiciary, the consequences could be heavy, given that there is a risk of compromising Poland’s access to the European financial resources of the NRP.

It is possible that Duda’s move on television and free information remains an isolated fact and that the tear is likely to be somehow mended over time. On the other hand, above all the European perspective, supported by the large majority of Poles, opposition or PiS, should be the background on which to take the next steps so as not to lose the generous EU funding. Beyond the declarations of national pride, even some strands of the conservative camp that leads Poland seem aware of the stakes and of the opportunity to conform to common rules, without excessive concessions to sovereign propaganda. Overcoming controversies and misunderstandings with Brussels is in the Polish interest, even more so in the current conjuncture of relations with neighbors. And for Warsaw, even compliance with European pacts could soon turn out to be a “question of honor”.