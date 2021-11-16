Poland, migrants rejected with tear gas and fire hydrants: “They attacked us”. Russia: “Unacceptable”. Minsk: “Let’s start an investigation”

Tear and fire hydrants against migrants camped on the border between Poland And Belarus. The police of Warsaw resorts to the use of force against the thousands of people stranded in the border area which for weeks has now been a battleground between theEuropean Union and the president’s government Aleksander Lukashenko played on the skin of people fleeing the Middle East and Central Asia. Today, after the support received in the past few hours by the leaders of Brussels on the legitimate defense of the EU’s external borders, the executive headed by Mateusz Morawiecki it used border forces to fend off attempts by migrants to overcome barriers. It is unclear whether the decision was made, as the executive claims, after the throwing stones by migrants beyond the barbed wire, or if the clash arose as a reaction to the police action that was condemned by both Belarus and fly.

See also Belarus, Poland fires jets of water and tear gas at migrants in the freezing weather – Video

In the circulated images you can clearly see i water jets shot at the people at the border, completely wet, at the crossing of Kuznica-Bruzgi, one of the access points chosen by hundreds of migrants gathered in the cold for days trying to enter Poland. The defense ministry justified itself by arguing that the military’s action was the response to an “attack” by migrants, who allegedly threw stones and other objects at the soldiers. And they add that it was the Belarusians who supplied them too stun grenades. In today’s clashes, a Polish policeman was badly injured from a stone blow to the head, Polish police added on Twitter, stating that the man was evacuated from the area.

See also Belarus, thousands of migrants massed on the border with Poland: the images from above released by the authorities – Video

Now, they assure us from Warsaw, the situation was “pacified”. The police spokesperson, Mariusz Ciarka, stated that the migrants had stormed the border separation barrier, equipped with tear gas supplied by Belarusian forces, throwing stones at the agents. They responded with tear gas and fire hydrants and monitored the situation using a drone. The spokesperson for the Border Guard, Anna Michalska, stated that about 2 thousand migrants were at the crossing and about a hundred were involved in what has been defined as a “Attack on Polish forces”.

See also Belarus-Poland, the video of migrants rejected at the border by Lukashenko’s soldiers

The Russian Foreign Minister, Serghei Lavrov, condemned Poland’s use of tear gas, calling it unacceptable, while the Belarusian border guard announced that will initiate an investigation on the use of force by Warsaw forces in foreign territory: “Violent actions against people who are on the territory of another country are considered,” said the Belarusian spokesman Anton Bychkovsky, quoted by the agency Belta. The Minsk government then added that it is ready to welcome all migrants in a logistics center near the border crossing of Bruzgi, as reported by the Belarusian presidential assistant in the Grodno region, Yuri Karayev: “All migrants will be able to stay in the center until the issue is resolved,” he stressed. Small groups of migrants are already moving to the logistics center which is about 1.5 kilometers from the Polish border and is equipped with mattresses, with around 2,000 blankets arriving from Minsk.