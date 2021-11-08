Poland, nationalist patrols to capture migrants at the European border

(ANSA) – WARSAW, 07 NOV – Young Polish nationalists organize “patrols” to help soldiers and border guards to capture migrants who enter Polish territory illegally crossing the border with Belarus. The local media announced it today, stating that the initiative was launched by the Niklot association of Bialystok which aims “to defend the Slavic identity and cultural specificity of Poland”.



“Helping compatriots and not immigrants”, announces the banner used for the first meeting of the “patrols”. “Our ancestors made our land sacred with their own blood, so we can no longer passively observe the wave of immigrants in our territory”, reads the appeal published by the association which also criticizes the numerous initiatives of the NGOs that they try to assist refugees, often entire families, trapped in the woods crossed by the border.



The Border Guard reports that 570 people attempted to enter Poland last Friday alone and that in the entire month of October there were 17,300. Based on the law signed on October 22 by President Andrzej Duda authorizing the immediate refoulement of immigrants from Poland, most of these people were sent back to Belarus which in turn forced them to try to enter Polish territory again.



A state of emergency is underway along the entire 180-kilometer Polish border, nevertheless many inhabitants bring aid to the woods so as not to let the refugees die of cold and malnutrition. (HANDLE).

