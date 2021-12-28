Poland, President Duda vetoes the media law

Listen to the audio version of the article

The president of Poland, Andrzej Duda, announced that he had vetoed the controversial media ownership law that would have forced the US company Discovery to sell its controlling stake in the Polish television network TVN. Duda stressed that the law was unwelcome to many Poles, who took to the streets against the text, and detrimental to the reputation of Poland “as a place to do business”.

A “targeted” law against pluralism?

The text, approved by the lower house of the Polish Parliament last December 17, would have prevented any non-European entity from having a stake of more than 49% in television or radio stations in Poland. The practical effect would have been, in fact, to force the American Discovery group to sell its majority stake in Tvn, the largest Polish private television network.

Discovery is the only non-European media owner in Poland, a circumstance that has prompted critics to speak of a “targeted” and insidious law for the pluralism of information in the country. Many Poles viewed the law, promoted by the ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS), with which Duda is aligned, an attempt to silence a TV that broadcasts independent and sometimes critical of the authorities. Massive national protests have recently been held in support of the broadcaster and freedom of speech.

Discovery’s threats of lawsuits

Discovery had threatened to sue Poland in an international arbitration court. Duda explained that he agreed, in principle, that countries should limit foreign ownership of the media, adding that similar laws are already in place in many other democratic countries such as the US, France and Germany. But he stressed that the law in question would have damaged a company already legally operating in Poland, resulting in a cost of billions of dollars for the country.