Poland refuses to play against Russia in the Repechage towards the World Cup

In the absence of a decision by FIFAafter the Russian invasion of Ukraine the Polish Federation took a step this Saturday by announcing that refuses to dispute the Repechage heading to Qatar 2022 against Russiawhich will be played at the end of March.

“Enough talking, it’s time to act. Due to the level of Russian aggression in UkraineThe team of Poland does not plan to play the Repechage match against the Russian team“, said the president of the Polish Football Association, Cezary Kulesza, adding that “it is the only correct decision”.

Poland should face Russia on March 24 in Moscow on the Repechage Semifinal. If the Russians beat the Poles, they should then host Sweden or the Czech Republic on March 29, who meet on 24 in the other Semi-Final.

The Polish Football Association specified that works with Sweden and the Czech Republic To present a common position to FIFA.

The captain of the Polish national team, Robert Lewandowski, celebrated immediately the decision of your Federation.

“It’s the right decision. I can’t imagine playing a match against the Russian national team in a situation where armed aggression continues in Ukraine,” the Bayern Munich player wrote on Twitter. “Russian footballers and fans are not responsible, but we can not pretend that nothing is happening“, he pointed.

The federations of Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic they requested together on Thursday the venue of the Repechage matches will be changed heading to Qatar March 2022 scheduled in Russia.

Until now, FIFA has not taken action against Russia and Thursday she just looked “concerned” faced with a “tragic and disturbing” situation, according to its president, Gianni Infantino.

“The first game is in a month, we wait of course this solution it was fixed long before that. We want to firmly believe in that, but we can make a decision at any time,” Infantino had added at his press conference on Thursday.