Poland starts construction of the wall on the border with Belarus – World

Poland today started the construction of a new fence at the border with Belarus, with which Warsaw intends to hinder the entry of irregular migrants, after last year’s crisis with Minsk. This was announced by a spokeswoman for the Polish border guards, Captain Krystyna Jakimik-Jarosz.

The construction of this barrier was announced by the Warsaw executive in November, amidst tensions with the regime of Alexander Lukashenko, accused of using migrants as a weapon of pressure against Europe. However, the Polish security forces did not disclose the exact location of the wall. “Belarusian services are waiting to send groups of migrants to us,” explained captain Krystyna Jakimik-Jarosz. With an expected length of 186 km, which is almost half the total length of the border, the metal fence will be five and a half meters high and will be equipped with cameras and motion detectors. The works, which cost an estimated € 353 million, are expected to be completed by the middle of this year.