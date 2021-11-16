World

Poland, tear gas against migrants on the border with Belarus

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read





According to the reconstruction of the Polish police, a group of migrants tried to force the border between Poland and Belarus to Kuznice crossing throwing stones, bottles and more. Sources in Warsaw believe that Belarusian intelligence provided the migrants with objects used during the clashes.

He spoke on the announcement by Poland concerning the construction of a wall on the border with Belarus Pope francesco: “In recent decades, history has shown signs of a return to the past: conflicts are rekindled in different parts of the world, nationalisms and populisms reappear at different latitudes, the construction of walls and the return of migrants to unsafe places appear as the only solution that governments are capable of to manage human mobility. In these forty years and in this desert, however, there have been signs of hope that allow us to be able to dream of walking together as a new people towards an everlasting us. bigger”.


Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

where will the “anti Meloni” – Libero Quotidiano go

1 week ago

It seems to be a great time for the New York rats

1 week ago

Covid, drug agency Gb approves Merck antiviral pill

2 weeks ago

Migrants, new EU sanctions on Belarus: “Investigations on airlines besides Belavia”. Lukashenko: “We will fight, I’m not kidding”

1 day ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button