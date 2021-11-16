Poland, tear gas against migrants on the border with Belarus

According to the reconstruction of the Polish police, a group of migrants tried to force the border between Poland and Belarus to Kuznice crossing throwing stones, bottles and more. Sources in Warsaw believe that Belarusian intelligence provided the migrants with objects used during the clashes.

He spoke on the announcement by Poland concerning the construction of a wall on the border with Belarus Pope francesco: “In recent decades, history has shown signs of a return to the past: conflicts are rekindled in different parts of the world, nationalisms and populisms reappear at different latitudes, the construction of walls and the return of migrants to unsafe places appear as the only solution that governments are capable of to manage human mobility. In these forty years and in this desert, however, there have been signs of hope that allow us to be able to dream of walking together as a new people towards an everlasting us. bigger”.