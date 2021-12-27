Poland, the president vetoes the gag law against the media: Parliament needs a three-fifths majority to approve it

Blocked the law-gag which according to critics aimed to silence the information channel Tvn24 owned by the American group Discovery. To put the veto on the text approved last August by Parliament, and harshly criticized also by United States, was the President of the Republic, Andrzej Duda, who announced his decision during a television broadcast: “I vetoed,” he said categorically.

The question, however, is far from closed: according to the Polish Constitution, Parliament can reject the president’s veto with the three fifths of the votes of the assembly. But the current government majority does not have this number of deputies, given that in August 228 deputies said ‘yes’ to the bill, against 216 against. They also took place on December 19th large popular demonstrations in over 100 cities across the country against the law.

The text that had received the go-ahead from Parliament it limited the access of foreigners to communication companies effectively endangering the freedom of independent information in the country. Specifically, the rule requires the Polish media to be controlled by European owners, thus forcing groups like the US Discovery to sell its majority stake in the private television network TVN, whose news channel TVN24 he is very critical of the government. The measure, defined by the opposition “Lex anti Tvn”, predicted that within a few months the channel’s American investors would become only minority shareholders.