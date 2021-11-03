World

Poland warns, with stop EU funds, climate targets at risk – Europe

BRUSSELS – The Polish premier, Mateusz Morawiecki, on the sidelines of the Cop26 in Glasgow, warned that if Brussels continues to withhold the resources of the Recovery “by blackmail”, it could jeopardize Poland’s energy transition. Various information sites report it. A clash is underway between the EU and Warsaw over respect for the rule of law, with the Polish PNRR at stake for a few months. If Poland participates like other EU countries in the achievement of “ambitious climate objectives”, the appropriate resources must be guaranteed, the premier said, adding: “any attempt to steal funds will mean that the political blackmail of Brussels will prevail over the achievement of the objectives. climatic “.

