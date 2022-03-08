Poland, who is Mayor Bakun who challenged Salvini? It is part of the populist right: what is the party











Contested at the station Przemsyl, small town in Poland not far from Ukraine, where the war unleashed by Russia continues. Matteo Salvini, after having announced it in recent days, he went right on the border between the countries. On his arrival, however, he was strongly contested by the population. First of all by the mayor, Wojciech Bakun, who thanked Italy and then showed a shirt with Putin’s face, exhibited in the past by the leader of the League. Direct attack on Salvini, who then replicated. Here’s what the former deputy premier said.

Salvini disputed in Poland, the attack of the mayor of Przemsyl: which party is he from

Wojciech Bakun belongs to Kukiz’15a right-wing nationalist and populist movementfounded by the punk musician Pawel Kukiz.

“I do not receive it – said the mayor to Salvini -, come with me to the border to condemn Putin“.



Also present were some Italians, who shouted at the Northern League leader: “Buffoon“.

Among the objectives of this movement are:

direct democracy;

abolition of public funding for parties;

no VAT on some goods (from medicines to food, up to tickets for transport and clothing for children);

opposition to Poland’s entry into the euro area.

Poland, Salvini’s reaction after the dispute: “Here to help”

Probably Salvini he did not expect such a cold welcome from Polish institutions.



The mayor of Przemsyl, Wojciech Bakun, shows the shirt with Putin’s face, similar to one exhibited in the past by the leader of the League, Matteo Salvini

The leader of the League did not accept the provocation, limiting himself to saying that he was in Poland “to bring aid and peace“.

Then he added that he was not interested in the controversy of the Italian or Polish left (even if the mayor of Przemsylas we have seen, it is actually of right): “We are here to help those fleeing the war. Some Italians prefer war, I’m sorry for him. I am here for peace and I condemn war, I condemn bombs ”.

To those who asked Salvini if ​​he is ready to condemn President Putin too, Salvini replied: “Of course, of course. We condemn war, anyone condemns war and aggression except a few Italians who are here talking about war“.

Salvini on Putin: “Everyone met him, including Obama and Prodi”. The reaction of Renzi and Salvini

On the Putin’s face t-shirtexhibited in the past and ‘reminded him’ by the mayor of Przemsyl, Salvini defended himself by saying that “Everyone met Putin: Prodi, Obama, Clinton, Berlusconi, everyone. I haven’t been to Russia for 5-6 years“.

On the objection to Salvini he intervened Matteo Renzi, leader of Italia Viva: “I told him in every way that at this stage we need politics, not antics. This Polish mayor explained it to him even more clearly. Better if Salvini comes home as soon as possible, better for him I say ”, he wrote on Twitter.

Giorgia Meloni, leader of the Brothers of Italy, on the other hand, declared, taken up by Ansa: “I think that anyone who does something, is right to do something”.



