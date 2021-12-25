Polar Express / On Italia 1 the film by Robert Zemeckis with Tom Hanks

Polar Express, Italy 1 film directed Robert Zemeckis

Polar Express will be broadcast from 16:20 hours on Italy 1 today 25 December. It is a film that debuted in cinemas all over the world in the year 2004 and belongs to the Christmas and animation film genres. This movie was directed by Robert Zemeckis who also wrote the screenplay, helped by William Boyles Junior.

Hugo Cabret / On Rai 3 Martin Scorsese tells us about cinema

Within the cast of the film, numerous famous actors such as Tom Hanks, Josh Hutcherson, Nona Gaye, Peter Scolari, Eddie Deezen, Michael Jeter, Steven Tyler and Ed Gale. The music was created by the composer Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard while the photography was done by Don Burgess.

Jack Frost / Su Italia 1 a classic Christmas cult seasoned with a sweet happy ending

Polar Express, the plot of the film

Let’s take a closer look at the plot from Polar Express. A man with an unknown name tells his story of when he boarded the Polar Express. It is then shown a flashback of how the man was awakened on Christmas Eve and decided to board this magical train. Here the child will meet many other children, all of whom have dreams of reaching the North Pole to meet Santa Claus.

This journey will make many understand that Christmas is a magical holiday and that it doesn’t just involve receiving gifts or thinking about which packages to unwrap. The children will make friends with each other and eventually will be able to reach the destination, also guided by a histrionic conductor.

The Holy Family / Su Rete 4 the film on the story of Jesus

Will they be able to conquer the magic of Christmas and understand the true meaning of this holiday? Only if they keep their imagination active and manage to show a pure heart will they be able to believe in the magic of Christmas, while also being rewarded.

Video, the trailer for the movie “Polar Express”

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED