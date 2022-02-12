Polar Vortex, explosive weather immediately. Effects on ITALY and Europe

As we have highlighted, the weather evolution of modern winters will be affected by climate change. New climate studies predict that as the Arctic warms, the Polar Vortex is moving towards Europe. The consequence is that again the maximum cold, or the great frost, will move to North America between this February and March. We talk about it in various insights in one of the major scientific journals in the world, Nature.

The Polar Vortex is a circulation of air at high altitude rapidly moving in the atmosphere over the Arctic and exerts a force as if it were some kind of sac that traps cooler air inside. In the last 30 years the Polar Vortex moved continuously from North America to Europe and Asia. This is one of the causes that it brings renewed and repeated cold winds from North America, and much milder than average winters in Europe. However, in Europe and North America, other conditions act which also see an accentuation of the amount of snow that falls on average during the single event.

The trend is to observe waves of bad weather more and more frequently with record snowfalls. In recent days, record snowfalls have affected the north of Japan, a few weeks ago the north east coast of the USA, as well as the southeastern part of Europe (Greece and Turkey, but also Ukraine facing the Black Sea).

Climate scientists argue that the Vortex’s displacement it is largely due to the disturbances of global warming. However, too often, any anomalous event, a change in atmospheric circulation, to many scientists it appears hastily associated with Global Warmingexcluding now more and more the effects of climate fluctuationsas if they had no effect, but wrongly, because the two conditions add up and generate greater chaos in the global atmospheric circulation.

The super computer prediction sees an insane increase in the strength of the Polar Vortex for the period. In the next few days, the Polar Vortex will move towards North America in an unusual way, increasing the speed of motion, and moving its index (a sort of scale that indicates its power) towards an exceptional level.

The strong Polar Vortex it usually blocks cold air in the polar regions, producing ideal conditions for a milder winter for most of the United States and Europe. Instead, a Weak polar vortexbeing characterized by undulations, it generates dynamic weather conditions, and generally repeated outbursts of cold air towards the two continents.

But the accounts do not add up. The theory indicated has been too simplified, especially for online publishing which is aimed at the general public, increasingly curious about the time it will make in the long term. So that when we talk about a strong Polar Vortex, it is often associated with a forecast of mild climate. Well, why don’t you go and ask the Spaniards about what they had a year ago, or the Greeks and Turks recently? All with a very strong Polar Vortex.

In North America there was a historic frost up to the Gulf of Mexico, with damage that is still being resolved in Texas today. Spain had the snowfall of the century, with frosts down to -30 ° C. The Greeks and the Turks were recently buried up to two meters of snow.

What we see it is an oversimplification in the predictions in the observation of the Polar Vortex alone, as well as the Atlantic Ocean Behavior Indices (NAO). But if everything were so clearly identifiable, we would have very efficient long-term weather forecasts, but is not so. There are several things that science has not cataloged to draw high reliability trends. And that the same mathematical models of prediction do not consider. Compounding the mistake.

And anyway, the Polar Vortex produces its effects, so it is not our intention to belittle them. And the forecast of the Polar Vortex seen now bodes badly for us on March which risks being inclement, with cold waves still capable of generating snow at mid-latitudes, and in the plains including Italy, where the snow in the plains can also fall in the first ten days of April (event documented at least twice in large areas of Italy in the last thirty years). Therefore, beyond multiple influences, the Polar Vortex is still a very relevant climatic index, especially in the last thirty years, in Spring, with late cold spells.

In short, except for tacks by mathematical modelsthe increasingly postponed arrival of a harsh climate could be very late, triggering a weather chaos throughout Europe, including Italy at the beginning of the Meteorological Spring (by international convention on 1 March of each year).