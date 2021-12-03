Polestar 3, first look at the new electric SUV. Debut in 2022

Polestar 3 will arrive in the course of 2022. Polestar’s first electric SUV is a highly anticipated model as it will be important to the automaker’s ambitious growth strategy. A car that it will be built in the United States and precisely at the Volvo plant in Ridgeville, South Carolina, where the new electric Volvo XC90 will also be built.

To keep attention on this new battery-powered model, Polestar shared a new teaser image. The photo is very interesting. Although the SUV still appears disguised, its shapes can finally be seen. From what can be seen, the vehicle seems to be able to count on massive and proportionate forms. It can be seen that the headlights have some similarities to those found in the Precept concept car. Despite its size, it seems to have a sporty look.

Obviously, the design of the Polestar 3 can only be truly judged when the manufacturer officially brings it to its debut. Speaking of the new SUV, the CEO of the brand, Thomas Ingenlath, highlighted that it will have an advanced driver assistance system that will take advantage of the presence of the LiDAR developed by Luminar and the hardware platform of NVIDIA.

No additional details have been offered regarding the powertrains we will find on this electric SUV. In the past, it was only stated that the car will be offered in multiple versions with both single and dual engines and all-wheel drive, although not in all markets. Compared to the electric “cousin” Volvo XC90, the Polestar 3 will have more powerful units. Also, it will be offered only in 5-seater version.

After the electric SUV that will debut in 2022, in 2023 it will be the turn of the Polestar 4, a SUV Coupé smaller than the Polestar 3. In 2024, however, the Polestar 5, an electric GT based on the Polestar Precept concept car, a model of which we recently got a first look at the design.

For the moment, Polestar has not yet landed in Italy. Given its expansion plans, it is possible that the brand will decide to arrive in our market in the future.