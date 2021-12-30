Polestar 4, the electric SUV Coup aims to challenge the Porsche Macan

Polestar has an ambitious growth plan that we have talked about several times. Over the next few years, it will launch three new 100% electric models on the market. Specifically, in 2023 the Polestar 4 will debut, a battery-powered SUV that will go into direct confrontation with the Porsche Macan. The CEO Thomas Ingenlath, speaking to Car Magazine, he provided some further details on this new car.

According to what has been told, the new SUV will obviously be smaller than the Polestar 3. This, however, will not affect the interior space. In addition, it will have a coupe-style roofline. The CEO also took a nudge on the price, stating that the new model should eventually starting from about 55 thousand euros. The Polestar 4 is very important as according to the manufacturer it should become its best-selling model, surpassing the Polestar 2.

Ingenlath has promised that aerodynamics will play an important role in the brand’s SUVs in the future, arguing that the “days of big, boxy models are over”. No mention regarding the powertrains but we already know that Polestar is working directly on the development of engines and batteries with the aim of raising the bar of performance to go and compete with Porsche.

Of the Polestar 4 we also know that it will be built on the platform called by the PMA brand. The SUV will be manufactured at Geely’s Hangzhou Bay plant in China. Construction should start towards the end of 2023. Before the Polestar 4, as is well known, the Polestar 3 will arrive, of which we have recently seen a first official image. Then in 2024 it will come the Polestar 5, a model strictly derived from the Precept concept car.

All that remains is to follow the evolution of the car manufacturer’s growth plan. 2022 is upon us and this means that the debut of the Polestar 3 is approaching as well, which, it should be remembered, will have a lot in common with the future electric Volvo XC90.