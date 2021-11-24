Polestar 5: the first image

A VIDEO ABOUT DESIGN – Polestar, the Volvo brand responsible for the development of electrified performance cars, has decided to tell how the Polestar 5 from the concept Precept in a series of videos. The last one (below) focuses on exterior design. Further aspects relating to the development of the car will be revealed in the next videos, analyzing the issues of sustainability, technology and performance.

MINIMALIST STYLE – The Polestar 5 (pictured above a first preview) fully embodies the future stylistic language of the Swedish company, which stands out for a linear and rigorous design based on carefully studied proportions and few frills. The car appears as a sleek, sporty-looking sedan, thanks in part to the low coupé-style roof.

THREE YEARS MORE – Polestar is a Swedish company based in Gothenburg founded by Volvo and Geely in 2017, which currently produces the Polestar 1 and Polestar 2 models in a factory located in China. In future plans there is the Polestar 3 electric SUV and the sedan Polestar 5, which will be unveiled in New York City in the first week of December. The start of production scheduled for 2024.