Polexit, because the exit of Poland from the EU worries Italian companies (it’s not just the cost of labor) – Corriere.it



Matuusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland, with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the EU Commission

For years, the narrative that circulated in the Italian media around Poland was of one dimension only. We have described it essentially as a country that from an industrial point of view exercised unfair competition against Italy. The differential in the average hourly labor cost (Eurostat data of 2020: 29.8 euros against 11) combined with the use of the Zes (special economic zones) has fueled the fear that it was a natural destination for Italian relocations. To corroborate this interpretation, the events linked to the household appliance industry and the birth in Lower Silesia of a district that gradually attracted the investments of the white multinationals and fueled the fears of the trade unions weighed heavily.

From Electrolux to Elica In 2013 a reportage by Veneto messenger headlined Journey to Poland, where Friulian industries clone and reflected the anxieties of the Northeast community frightened by a progressive relocation of the Electrolux to Olawa and surroundings. If that photo considered dated – Electrolux has just inaugurated a hyper-technological plant in Susegana with an investment of 130 million – a trade union dispute is still open in Italy against the Elica group for the feared hypothesis of a transfer of productions (hoods) from Fabriano at the Jelcz-Laskowice plant. And similar rumors had concerned the possible choices of the Stellantis group that would have even closed the Sevel of Atessa in favor of the Glawice plant, rumors that were then flatly denied by the group. The reality of Poland, on the other hand, is more complex and singular that we end up realizing it at the most difficult, indeed the most dramatic, moment. The confrontation between Brussels and Warsaw is precipitating day by day and according to the director of Limes, Lucio Caracciolo, even a time bomb.



EU subsidies The Poles owe much of their development to the generous subsidies of the EU and this explains the fact that, when questioned by pollsters, 80% of citizens consider a possible Polexit a misfortune. Indeed, it is true that Poland has continued to grow since 1989, but Community aid has played a key role: in the period 2014-20, funds of 82.5 billion plus 32 for the common agricultural policy arrived. And in recent weeks the European Community has already approved the Polish Recovery Plan for 60 billion which, added to other resources from the Brussels budget, outline a river of 100 billion euros between now and 2027. The judgment of international observers that Warsaw in the recent past has been able to spend them with a certain capacity (in infrastructures) avoiding the traps that other ex-communist countries have seen arising on the path of transition to the market such as corruption and the formation of financial oligarchies. The fact remains that the government of the nationalist right led by the laeder of the Pis, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, has given rise to a series of conflicts and provocations towards Europe that began with the migrant dossier and then resulted in the limitation of the independence of the judiciary and, finally, from the questioning of the principle of the primacy of European law over national law.

Investors No one would be willing to bet one euro on a Polexit outcome but with the volume of fire of the controversy prepared by the Warsaw government, one cannot rest assured. It is interesting to note how both international investors and Italian entrepreneurs in the midst of the crisis are aligned in excluding the worst and in any case in cheering for a positive solution. After all, Poland is the third greenfield destination in the world after the United States and Spain and investors from all over the world are looking at the investments that Warsaw will have to implement in digitization, ecological transition and competitiveness. Because – it is worth remembering – Poland is still a country that depends heavily on coal and will therefore have to operate a wide discontinuity in a very short time (with high costs and the risk of jeopardizing 100,000 jobs that are actually highly unionized. and traditionally close to the government). In truth, it cannot be said that the Polish economy has so far appeared to be very versed in planning to the point that the difficulty of competing fully with Made in Italy lies right here: weak process and product innovation, scarce investments in research, inability to create global brands.

Italian companies Italian companies are widely present in Poland, 2 thousand companies of which about forty are affiliated with Confindustria Poland. The names are significant and range from Stellantis to Ferrero, from Webuild to Pizzarotti, from Brembo to Mapei and Leonardo. We mainly export metalworking and import means of transport and food, but often our import of intermediate goods that are used for the final product that comes out of the tricolor factories.

The supply chains The overlaps between Italian and Polish industries are therefore very limited and mainly concern wood-furniture, a sector in which we compete for leadership in intra-European exports (Poland first in chairs, mattresses and bedrooms but according to the president Claudio Feltrin of FederlegnoArredo there is still a gap of technical culture). it is clear that any Polexit would end up interrupting supply chains and consequently is viewed with fear in Rome by Confindustria and our multinationals. Poland has become a fully integrated country in the international automotive supply chain and for this reason we look with concern at the current tensions – says Roberto Vavassori, head of institutional affairs of the Brembo group -. As far as we are concerned, we hope that he will have the same rights and observe the same obligations as any other EU member.

The three reasons Having to list the reasons why Warsaw considered by Italian industrialists above all as an opportunity, a hierarchical order can be adopted. The first reason concerns the prospects of a country very close to Germany which is still considered to be growing and which has to invest a lot, starting with decarbonisation. The second concerns the presence of the Zes (Special Economic Zones) which favor investments thanks to preferential routes of a fiscal and bureaucratic nature. The third concerns the good average quality of manufacturing and personnel skills and only in fourth place is the labor cost differential (which is also high according to the Eurostat data above).

Customers It may be useful, to complete the picture, to add that the Polish one, now considered by global brands as a market of attentive consumers. But, it is worth remembering the growing social contradictions. Warsaw is also beginning to find it difficult to find manpower due also to an unemployment rate (April 2021 at 6.3%) that is decidedly lower than ours, and so if on the one hand the long tradition that saw Poles emigrate to nearby Germany to find work, on the other hand the country began to import labor mainly from the republics of the former Soviet Union.

Young people But the most vivid image, suggested to me by an Italian diplomat, concerns the prospects of the younger generations: the families of the western regions more integrated with Germany send their children to study in London and those of rural Poland, closer to the East, see their children also take the road to England, but in this case to go to work as waiters.

