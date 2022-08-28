Police again disperse demonstration against LUMA Energy held in front of La Fortaleza

Agents of the Police Bureau dispersed with tear gas grenades, for the second time in three days, a demonstration against LUMA Energy organized in front of La Fortaleza in Old San Juan. Four officers were injured overnight after people threw objects.

The third day of protests to demand the cancellation of the LUMA Energy consortium contract, which has been managing the island’s electricity transmission and distribution network since last year, began around 5:00 in the afternoon with the arrival of dozens of of people.

The number of protesters increased during the night, and around 9:30 pm, the Uniformada indicated that they arrested a 16-year-old minor who allegedly crossed the security perimeter and “pounced” towards the agents “to attack them.”

Contrary to the version of the Uniformed, videos shared on social networks show the young man standing, with a Puerto Rican flag, without approaching the officers. Several agents approached the young man and began to violently pull him by his clothes and legs, until he was thrown to the ground.

Cops just dragged a protester who jumped past the barricade very violently pic.twitter.com/YILQHWBgTd — carlos (vibe describer) (@Vaquero2XL) August 28, 2022

The report alleges that the minor resisted arrest and that “his action caused a disturbance.”

The Police highlighted that several people “for the second time, threw objects, projectiles, at the agents who are behind the security fences,” according to written statements.

At the moment, the injuries inflicted on the officers were not reported, nor the name of the minor arrested. Two of the agents were transported by ambulance to receive medical assistance after being hit in the face and legs by cobblestones and stones.

The demonstration continued until just before midnight, when a person in a vehicle began screeching their tires, causing a cloud of smoke. At that moment, officers in full body protective clothing ordered the evacuation of those present and launched tear gas grenades.

Saturday’s protest was carried out through a call through social networks. People began to arrive at the intersection of Fortaleza Street, where the Palacio de Santa Catalina is located, which serves as the official residence of the governor Peter Pierluisito demand the cancellation of the contract of the consortium that manages, since last year, the electric power transmission and distribution network.

The protest passed without major complications until late at night, when the Police reported the aggression against their agents.

A demonstration that took place last Thursday culminated in the arrest of several people after protesters began throwing objects at police officers assigned to protect the area. The officers were hit with bottles, cobblestones, and other objects, so at about 9:00 p.m., they fired smoke grenades and used pepper spray to disperse the public present.

During the police action, videos captured agents beating protesters and the aggression of a duly identified photojournalist from the NotiCel media outlet.