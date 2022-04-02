Police Agent is in critical health condition after being shot at the Vista Hermosa residential in San Juan

State and federal authorities carry out an operation in the residential Vista Hermosa, in San Juanafter this morning an agent of the Police Motorized Unit in San Juan was shot by a criminal, in the middle of a persecution for violations of the Traffic Law (Law 22).

“We are going to be in Vista Hermosa as long as we can arrest the individuals who seriously injured one of my police officers. An act of presence with all the investigative units of the Police, including the US Marshall, the FBI and the Department of Public Security”, said the Police Commissioner, Antonio Lopez Figueroa from the scene in interview with The new day.

The agent, whose name has not been officially revealed by the authorities, remains in critical condition at the Río Piedras Medical Center. However, López Figueroa indicated that he has been in the Uniformed Police for 22 years and five in the San Juan Motorized Unit.

This medium learned that the agent, who has two teenage children, will be placed in an intensive unit.

Earlier, the commissioner explained that the incident occurred when agents were in the middle of a pursuit for violations of the Traffic Law, and that upon entering the premises of the aforementioned residential area, an individual got out of a vehicle and fired several shots at him. .

“At dawn today, while most of us slept, policemen were working to ensure the safety of everyone on the roads. After a call to stop, several individuals, who have no respect for the lives of others, fled and ended up ruthlessly shooting those who were only doing their duty,” the colonel said in written statements.

State and federal authorities carry out an operation in the Vista Hermosa residential area, in San Juan, after this morning an agent of the Police Motorized Unit in San Juan was shot.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the National Security Agency (HSI-ICE), the Puerto Rico Police and the San Juan Municipal Police arrived at the scene.

"If you shoot us, you attack us, you go to the top of the list," said Secretary of Public Security Alexis Torres, referring to criminals.

“Anyone who shoots a police officer must know that he is attempting against the life of someone who went out to protect my family, but also his own. Rest assured that we are not going to move from Vista Hermosa until we achieve the arrest of all those responsible for this incident,” said López Figueroa.

Meanwhile, the head of the FBI in Puerto Rico, Joseph González, assured that his agency will cooperate with state agencies until the person is arrested or surrenders. “This violence is not the Puerto Rico that we want and we will not tolerate it,” González said when asked by The new day.

For his part, Governor Pedro Pierluisi expressed solidarity with the family and assured that the authorities will not rest “until they find those responsible” for this aggression.

“Our prayers with the Puerto Rico Police officer who was seriously injured early today, and we send a hug of solidarity to his family and his colleagues,” he wrote in a tweet.

Currently, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the National Security Agency (HSI-ICE), the Puerto Rico Police and the San Juan Municipal Police are at the scene.