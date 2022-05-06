Police apprehended ten suspects related to the crime of lawyer Walter Vallejo; grenades and weapons were found in the house | Security | News

The Police apprehended ten people who would be linked to the crime of lawyer Walter Vallejo. The criminal was murdered this Thursday morning outside the Sheraton hotel, in the north of Guayaquil.

Tonight, the Police indicated that after the crime there was an operation that first allowed the capture of a motorcyclist who was in the area. Then, in a home in Colinas de Mapasingue, in the north, nine people were found: six adults and three minors. One of them would be the shooting suspect.

Five have criminal records for murder, illegal possession of firearms and assault and armed robbery. Ramiro Ortega, inspector general of the National Police, said that they were struck by the fact that there are people from other provinces linked to criminal acts in Esmeraldas and El Oro in that building.

There were found three grenades for military use, a pair of handcuffs, a feeder for an automatic pistol, ammunition, mobile devices, three motorcycles and a sweater used by the Police.

This bag of grenades was found in the house. Courtesy

Vallejo was shot in the chest area, Ortega reported.

Police confirmed that the lawyer was inside the hotel with a client and was approached by a person who shot him several times.

Víctor Zárate, commander of Zone 8 of the National Police, said that personnel have been deployed in six fundamental axes, especially in the area where this criminal act was reported.

“Those arrested are going to be placed under the orders of the Prosecutor’s Office, in that place a version is going to be taken and later we will be able to extract data that will allow us to establish the facts and circumstances that motivated the present case,” said Ortega.

Vallejo’s murder shook Guayaquil this morning, submerged in a wave of violence due to the growth of crimes and because this fact was reported in a busy and tourist area.

Vallejo was murdered outside the Sheraton hotel and his body was left lying across the entrance of the revolving door. The bullets hit the door.

The Prosecutor’s Office confirms that lawyer Walter Vallejo, mentioned in the audio of the case that involved Bucaram, was the person murdered outside the hotel. He was also a supporter of alias Gerald

He was a lawyer for Édison Prado Álava, alias ‘Gerald’, who was also known as “the Pablo Escobar of Ecuador”. This drug trafficker was extradited to the United States, where he was sentenced to 19 and a half years. Prado accepted the commission of the criminal offense for drug trafficking.

“If we talk and show evidence they will kill us, just like our family,” said the wounded Israeli in the Penitentiary

During the pandemic, his name was mentioned in an audio that circulated in an organized crime case involving two foreigners, former President Abdalá Bucaram and his son Jacobo Bucaram.

That audio circulated after the death in prison of one of the foreigners involved. In one of them, the former president was heard talking to the Israeli murdered in prison and promising him protection. In addition, Walter Vallejo was offered to be his lawyer.

This criminal lawyer was a candidate for mayor of Balzar for Patriotic Society. (I)