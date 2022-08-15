Police arrest alleged perpetrators of sabotage in Havana

This Friday night, Cuban television announced that members of the Ministry of the Interior detained the alleged perpetrators of a sabotage with Molotov cocktails in Havana. The incident occurred in the municipality of Diez de Octubre. There, on the corner of Tejar and Porvenir streets, two men threw one of these incendiary devices against the metal door of a neighborhood store belonging to Cadena Caribe, according to the report.

From the individuals it was learned that one of them is 38 years old, and although he lives in the United States, he spends a good part of his time in Cuba, since in recent years he has made 20 visits to the island. The other man lives in Lawton , and is 38 years old.

Both, according to this official media, moved in a lada to a chosen place, and then quickly fled. About 1,200 meters from there, they stopped the vehicle, took a tank of gasoline that they had in the trunk, and tried to prepare another three incendiary bombs to launch them in other places in Havana.

However, while they were making the Molotov cocktails, the fuel container spilled. That allowed the police, who had already started their search, to capture them.

Evidence of the crime

In the broadcast of the Noticiero de Televisión, the announcer Humberto López referred that other acts of sabotage had occurred in recent days, although he only referred to the one in Havana.

He also said that the Cuban authorities have evidence of the links between the alleged perpetrators of the attack on the Ten of October store, and citizens of the United States. But the messages, phone calls and receipts for payments made were not shown this time.

When referring to the fact the station Rebel Radio highlights the collaboration of the people to capture the “two terrorists.”

“Hence, the permanent calls from abroad, through digital platforms, to violence and disorder, have not had the desired effect among a society that loves peace,” concludes his information transmitted by the official media.