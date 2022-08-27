News

Police arrest four young people who allegedly contacted people through “Grinder” and “Tinder” to assault them

Santo Domingo, DR.

The National Police informed, through the Department of Investigations of Crimes and Offenses against Property (Robberies), that they dismantled a gang of presumed criminals that was dedicated to contact and make appointments with people through the digital platforms “Grinder” and “Tinder”whom they assaulted to strip them of their belongings.

The detainees are Yilbre Yonkeiber Mejía Villa Ruel, 21 years old; Eddy Luis de la Cruz Alcántara, 18; Diomedes Magallanes Aquino, 22, and Miguelina Magallanes Aquino, 18, who stripped their victims of cash, cell phones, clothing, and other objects.

The arrests were made in the sectors La Ciénaga, Guachupita and Villa María, in this capital.

Held by detainees eight cell phones of different makes and models were seized, which are being referred to the High Technology Crime and Crime Investigation Department (DICAT), for the corresponding purposes.

Preliminary reports indicate that the detainees were dedicated to contacting people, via the aforementioned digital platforms, using false profiles, which they took advantage of to commit robberies and assaults.

Call to victims

The National Police did a call to people who have been victims of this band of assailants, so that they can identify them and formalize the accusations.

As for the detainees and the occupied, they will be sent to the National District Prosecutor’s Office, to be brought to justice.

