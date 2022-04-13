Police arrest mother and accuse her of killing her children in Miami

A woman who was charged with two counts of first-degree murder told police “come get them, I don’t want them anymore” referring to her two children, ages 3 and 5, found tied up and dead in an apartment in Little River, Miami, according to the police report.

The Miami Police Department said Wednesday that Odette Lysse Joassaint, 41, faces charges in the death of the 3-year-old boy and 5-year-old girl who were face down on a bed, tied at the arms, legs and neck. .

Agents responded Tuesday at 8 pm to the home at 131 NE 75th St. after a woman continuously called 911 and did not say the reason for her call.

“When they arrived they met a woman, who seemed to be irrational and spontaneously told them ‘Come get them, I don’t want them anymore’. Officers entered the apartment and observed two young children unresponsive in a bedroom who were tied up,” the police report said.

Police immediately untied the boys and attempted to resuscitate them while waiting for the Miami Fire Department to arrive, which pronounced the two boys deceased at the scene.

Joassaint, of Haitian origin, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, according to the police report.

This story was originally published on April 13, 2022 10:07 a.m.