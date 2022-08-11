Police arrested two people after the murder of journalist Gerardo Delgado | Security | News

Montecristi, MANABI

Journalist Gerardo Olmedo Delgado was murdered this afternoon by people who surrounded his vehicle and shot him at least nine times.

The violent event took place after 5:00 p.m. at the access to the La Paola citadel, in the west of Montecristi.

Delgado had gone to that site with his daughter to cover information about an alleged suicide, according to Ricardo Lucas, head of the Montecristi Fire Department.

Fire personnel arrived at the point to carry out the respective help at the scene of the mishap, but there they only confirmed the death of the communicator.

Delgado owned the news website Wave Blanket TVone of the media outlets with the largest audience in Manabí.

Last month he was presented as a candidate for the first councilor of Manta by the Sí Podemos movements, whose top director is Jaime Estrada Bonilla, former mayor of Manta, and Revolución Ciudadana.

Patricio Almendariz, chief of the Manta Police district, indicated that the murderers took advantage of the fact that Delgado was parked in his vehicle with his daughter, who was allegedly accompanying him in the co-pilot position.

The police officer pointed out that two subjects got out of a gray car and one was located in front of the driver’s window and the other on the passenger’s side.

The projectiles lodged in Delgado’s chest, while the daughter was unharmed and remained in shock after witnessing the attack on his father.

The first inquiries determine that there would have been three people who participated in the murder. After committing the attack, the assassins allegedly left the scene and got on a passenger bus.

Almendariz said that after the crime there was an operation that resulted in the arrest of a person near the toll booth on the border of the Montecristi and Portoviejo cantons. The suspect was driving a vehicle with the same characteristics as the one Delgado’s killers got out of.

Two weapons were found inside that car, Almendariz confirmed, noting that Delgado had not reported any threats against him.

Interior Minister Patricio Carrillo stated that the alleged murderer would be a man with a criminal record who was found with two firearms. “The motivations for the event are being investigated,” said Carrillo.

Hours later, the Prosecutor’s Office reported the arrest of a second person.

It was learned that the vehicle in which the assassins were traveling had been stolen in Guayaquil.

Communicators and users who arrived at the place where Delgado was murdered lamented the crime.

Delgado was one of the most media-oriented journalists in the province of Manabí, and had made the phrase “Oh, my God” representative as part of his work on social networks.

Precisely, around 3:00 p.m., Delgado made his last broadcast on his page Wave Blanket TV. Minutes before the crime, he reported on a fire that reduced a house to ashes in the Leonidas Proaño parish in Montecristi.

To date, 272 violent deaths have been recorded in Manabí so far this year. In 2021, 197 murders were recorded in this province.

Several authorities expressed their dismay at this event. One of those was the prefect of Manabí, Leonardo Orlando. “That this terrible crime does not go unpunished. My solidarity hug in these hard moments to his whole family, ”he wrote on social networks. (YO)