Police assure that Tuntún’s arrest will prevent “several murders”

“With this arrest, it was possible to prevent several murders that are known to the Police Intelligence and Arrests Division.”

With this appointment, the Police Commissioner, Antonio López Figueroa, highlighted the importance of the arrest of Delwin Berríos Navarro, alias Tuntún, one of the most wanted criminals by the authorities in Puerto Rico for his alleged link to multiple violent deaths and who was arrested Thursday night in San Lorenzo. The authorities process this Friday in court the arrest warrant with bail of $ 4 million.

López Figueroa stressed that although Tuntún faces murder charges, the gang he led “is linked to twenty” violent deaths in the eastern area of ​​Puerto Rico.

“He is the leader of a criminal organization known as Martorell… in the Yabucoa area. He is linked to twenty murders, ten of them in the municipality of Humacao, others in Caguas, Carolina and Fajardo, “said López Figueroa.

Berríos Navarro was captured “after months” of surveillance by the Intelligence and Arrests Division of the Uniformed Police and officers of the Federal Marshals Service.

According to the commissioner, the fugitive was found in a house located in a wooded area in the Quebrada Arena neighborhood of San Lorenzo, where he was accompanied by an 18-year-old girl. López Figueroa did not say if she will face charges.

In that house they found two pistols altered to fire automatically, which is a federal crime. However, he assured that Berríos Navarro will remain in custody in the state jurisdiction.

The officer recalled that last May they arrested three members of the gang. They were identified as Elizaul “Eli” Lazu Abreu, 33, Julio A. “Yuyo” Gómez Umpierre, 27, and José Antonio “Pau” Lozada Ramos, 45.

Meanwhile, they continue to search for Berríos Navarro’s brother, identified as Edwin Yamil Berríos Navarro, alias “Coco,” who remains a fugitive on $3.5 million bail.

According to López Figueroa, Edwin Yamil murdered a State witness against Delwin. He was referring to Luis Ángel Ortiz Castro, 27, who was shot in the Calabazas neighborhood of Yabucoa on April 30.

Ortiz Castro had been the victim of an assassination attempt and the authorities had offered him protection, which is a voluntary service, but he refused.

Although he is linked to other crimes, López Figueroa said that the charges currently against Tuntún are for the murder of Juan R. Aponte Figueroa23 years old, on the premises of the basketball court of the Martorell parcels of the Limones neighborhood in Yabucoa.

“It was for drugs,” said the Police Commissioner.

The crime caught public attention because a video broadcast on social networks collected the sounds of the moment in which one or more individuals shot Aponte Figueroa.

At the time of the shooting, a minor category basketball game organized by the Urban Basketball League (LBU) was taking place on the court.

The video shows players and spectators seeking cover as they hear the loud roar of repeated gunfire. None of the people who attended the basketball game were injured in the shooting.

According to Justice Secretary Domingo Emanuelli, last May, five members of the gang were charged in absentia for a total of 58 counts of murder and weapons law, for a global bail of $17.2 million.

“It took us several months to find his whereabouts,” said López Figueroa, in relation to the fact that he was constantly moving from place to place. “They are extremely dangerous individuals, particularly Tuntún, who had plans to kill several additional people.”