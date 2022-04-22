Police beat man who died in Ocoa

Members of the National Police beat José Gregorio Custodio, who died in the Ocoa hospital, where he was taken to receive medical attention from the barracks in the area where he was detained.

In a video of the moment of Custodio’s arrest, captured by a security camera, it can be seen that two agents who were part of a motorized patrol took him out handcuffed from a health center where he had barricaded himself, threw him on the pavement, placed their feet over his head and back and kick him while he is face down.

The assault It lasts for several minutes while two other men watch her, until a police van arrives at the place of arrest, where the detainee is loaded to take him to the detachment, accused of gender-based violence.

The audiovisual is dated April 17 and records the time at 2:12 in the morning, while the death occurred on the 18th, in the morning hours.

The relatives of the deceased accuse the agents of the National Police of having tortured him and have asked that the case be clarified.

After the spread of the case, the Police replaced the commander of the area, Colonel Santo Santana Vizcaíno, and appointed Colonel Joselito Alonso Alcántara in his place.

police version

According to the police report, Custodio was arrested in the early hours of the 17th and on the night of that same day he would have presented medical difficulties, which is why he was taken to the aforementioned health center where he was allegedly medicated.

The police officers at the San José de Ocoa post said that after Custodio was medicated, they returned him to the cell, to transfer him again to the provincial hospital, where he remained under medical observation until he was declared dead.

The version of the police officers is under investigation.