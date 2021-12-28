police broadcast the video of the shooting

The LAPD released the video of the shooting in which Valentina Orellana-Peralta was killed, a girl shot by mistake while she was in a shop fitting room.

LAPD released the bodycam video of the shooting in which a 14-year-old girl was killed last week in a shop fitting room with her mom. The victim, Valentina Orellana-Peralta, was hit and killed by a stray bullet fired by a policeman. Bullet that entered through the wall and reached the dressing room. Immediately after the events, the police announced that they had intervened in the shop due to a possible shooting. The facts in a Burlington store, in the North Hollywood area, San Fernando Valley. Camera images show a man wandering around the shop with a bicycle lock in hand before the agents arrive. He assaulted a woman by repeatedly beating her on the head and body with a chain. Police video camera footage shows a number of officers arriving at the scene. Seconds after locating the suspect, an officer opens fire and hits him. It is believed that one of the fired bullets ricocheted off the floor and slipped into the dressing room where the innocent victim of the shooting was located. Both the girl and the suspected attacker died on the spot.

Police Chief Michel Moore said he had ordered afull investigation into the episode. “The accident that resulted in the death of an innocent woman is devastating for all those involved”, his words. The police chief added that he was “deeply sorry for the loss of this young girl’s life and I know that there are no words that can highlight the unimaginable pain for the family”. Meanwhile, the Hispanic civil rights group Lulac said the agents who intervened in the shop acted recklessly. “IS indefensible that trained LAPD officers open fire in a crowded store in the midst of Christmas shopping, without first knowing for sure if the suspect was armed “, so President Domingo Garcia.