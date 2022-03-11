Police capture a waiter because he made this publication prior to the fight between Querétaro and Atlas

2022-03-10
Queretaro authorities continue to work to capture all those responsible for the brutal fight that took place last Saturday in the Queretaro-Atlas of the MX League.
In the last few hours, a fan who was not present at the La Corregidora Stadium was arrested. Is about Cuauhtemoc Galindoa 31-year-old man who was arrested for “apology of the crime of his provocation method,” since prior to the game he made a publication in which he incited violence.
”My people are leaving Querétaro! To give to those of the Atlas that are already arriving, ”wrote the fanatic, adding emojis of blows and insults.
As reported Halftimethe suspect managed to verify that during the encounter he was working at a wedding as a waiter.
Lupita MurguiaSecretary of Government of the State of Querétaro, explained through her social networks the reason why the young man was captured.
“The apology of the crime is classified as a crime in the legal framework, it is defined as publicly provoking to commit a crime. That is why Cuauhtémoc Galindo was arrested,” the official wrote on Twitter.
This man must be in justified preventive detention in the San José el Alto prison during his process. He will be at least for the next two months that the complementary investigation lasts, later it will be determined if he is released or not.
In the bulletin published by the Attorney General of the State of Querétaroit is specified that in the first operation 10 allegedly responsible for the unfortunate events were arrested and among them, Cuauhtemoc Galindo.