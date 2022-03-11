Police capture a waiter because he made this publication prior to the fight between Querétaro and Atlas

2022-03-10

Queretaro authorities continue to work to capture all those responsible for the brutal fight that took place last Saturday in the Queretaro-Atlas of the MX League.

In the last few hours, a fan who was not present at the La Corregidora Stadium was arrested. Is about Cuauhtemoc Galindoa 31-year-old man who was arrested for “apology of the crime of his provocation method,” since prior to the game he made a publication in which he incited violence.

”My people are leaving Querétaro! To give to those of the Atlas that are already arriving, ”wrote the fanatic, adding emojis of blows and insults.