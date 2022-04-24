Police chief arrests his daughter in Florida drug operation

“The last person you want to arrest is a family member, especially a daughter,” the police chief told the media. Screengrab from Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, AJ “Tony” Smith’s Facebook page

Franklin County Police Chief AJ Smith was faced with a situation he wouldn’t wish on his worst enemy.

He arrested his daughter.

On Monday, April 18, Franklin police officers conducted a “controlled buyout” operation involving Smith’s 38-year-old daughter, who was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, Smith told McClatchy News.

“When you work in a law enforcement agency, you can’t take things personally,” Smith wrote on Facebook two days after his daughter’s arrest. “One must face many situations and then move on.”

Smith has a reputation for relentlessly targeting methamphetamine trafficking in Franklin County. The department has a sentence on the internet where he says: “We don’t let methamphetamine circulate on the streets.” Smith speaks to members of the community daily about reaching out to family members who have fallen into addiction, he told McClatchy News.

Franklin Police arrested a woman and charged her with trafficking methamphetamine. When the woman was questioned and asked where she got the drugs, Smith heard her daughter’s name.

“My daughter?” Smith asked.

“Yes, sir,” Smith said the woman replied.

The find was “devastating,” Smith said.

“The last thing you want is to see your daughter in an orange jumpsuit with handcuffs on,” Smith said.

Smith’s daughter faces charges of trafficking methamphetamine of 14 grams or more, possession or use of drug equipment, and possession of cocaine, according to the agency’s arrest report.

“It breaks your heart, because the last person you want to arrest is a member of your family, especially your daughter. It is something that cannot be explained in words. Something that you would not wish on your worst enemy,” Smith told the WMBB channel.

Smith told McClatchy News that she will give her daughter the same love that she advises giving to other families affected by methamphetamine.

“Meth doesn’t discriminate and neither do we. No matter who you are, no one is immune or exempt,” Smith wrote on Facebook. “Our hearts ache from the pain the drug causes us, whether it’s using it, selling it, or loving someone associated with it.”

Hundreds of people commented on Smith’s post. He was praised by many for standing up to combat methamphetamine in the community.

“We have to talk about transparency. This has got to be difficult for everyone involved, and just goes to show how committed the Franklin County Police are to eradicating this drug,” one person commented.

“Thank you for your hard work and for not being selective in arresting someone,” another person wrote. “It is not an easy task, but an indication of justice and how a boss leads by example.”

Smith asked anyone struggling with addiction and in need of help to call 850-653-5775 for assistance.

Franklin County is about 76 miles southwest of Tallahassee, the capital of Florida.

Translation of Jorge Posada

This story was originally published on April 23, 2022 5:32 p.m.