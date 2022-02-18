Police classify explosive threat at LUMA Energy headquarters as false alarm

The Police cataloged this morning as a false alarm the threat of an alleged explosive device in the offices of LUMA Energy on Ponce de León avenue, in Santurce, confirmed the consortium’s spokeswoman, Gloria Soltero.

According to the Headquarters Press Office, a call to the consortium offices indicated that someone had planted an explosive device inside the building.

Immediately afterwards, company employees contacted the Police headquarters in Santurce, who alerted the Uniformed Explosives Bureau.

The new day requested an interview with the head of security at LUMA Energy, Michelle Hernandezbut this request was not answered.

Instead, the company’s director of crisis management, abner gomezattended this newspaper and alleged that the person who called the consortium offices to warn of the alleged explosive device identified himself as a member of the Union of Workers of the Electrical and Irrigation Industry (Utier).

“In the morning hours our call center (call center) received a call from a person mentioning that the Utier is respected and that they put a bomb in our Luchetti building. […] The audio threat is an explosive device, which they let know and that they are part, perhaps, of today’s protests by the different unions “said Gómez, who was the director of Emergency Management during the government of Ricardo Rosselló, although he resigned after the passage of Hurricane María.

This medium inquired about whether the person who called was directly linked to Utier, to which Gómez replied in the affirmative. “Yes, they mentioned that they were members of the Utier,” he said.

In response, the president of Utier, Ángel Figueroa Jaramillo, “flatly” denied LUMA Energy’s accusation about its responsibility in the threat of an alleged explosive device, while noting that the consortium had previously accused said union of emergencies related to the electrical system.

“It is not the first time that they make insinuations and then they do not show anything. What they have to do is make the direct accusations and have the authorities do their investigation. We, as an institution, flatly deny responsibility for allegations of an explosive device in the central building of LUMA”, condemned the union leader.

“Today technology allows us to track everything (calls). LUMA’s accusations are irresponsible. They accused us of the Monacillos fire; There was nothing. They accused us of breakdowns; There was nothing. They are continuously vicious accusations by the irresponsible LUMA”, he pointed out