Police Commissioner clarifies there will be preventive patrolling despite order to save gasoline – WAPA.tv – News

The Police Commissioner, Antonio López Figueroa, clarified today in NotiCentro that the agents will continue their preventive patrol as part of the security plan, despite a memorandum in which he ordered that gasoline be saved in the official vehicles of the police.

López Figueroa reacted and said that this does not apply to the preventive patrolling of agents, although this was not specified in the memo, after the document was published by NotiCentro.

The letter, dated May 16, 2022, says that it is addressed “to all personnel” of the Police Bureau and has the signature of the commissioner.

Part of the memorandum reads: “in recent months, a significant increase has been identified in the expenses disbursed for the payment of fuel in the fleet of motor vehicles, resulting in the increase in the price of oil. In view of the above , they are asked to take measures that help reduce fuel consumption in motor vehicles”.

However, today in an interview with NotiCentro, López Figueroa expressed that “what is really asked of them is, for example, those in charge of the vehicle fleet in the different area commands to do the required change of oil and filter, that the tires have the proper pressure to save gasoline, that policeman who is going to deal with a complaint in some establishment gets off, turns off the patrol, that is the type of saving that is asked of him in these times that we are living”.

“However, for prevention, all the patrols will be on the street this weekend, for prevention there is no cost, security has no value. For you to know, we will have work plans in all police areas this weekend long because of Monday’s holiday,” said Commissioner López Figueroa.

Watch the interview in the video that accompanies this note.